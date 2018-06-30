Listen Live Sports

Twins’ Rosario out with heat illness on scorcher at Wrigley

June 30, 2018 5:08 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Minnesota Twins left fielder Eddie Rosario has left a game because of heat illness on a scorching afternoon at Wrigley Field.

The Chicago Cubs said it was 96 degrees at the time Rosario exited during the bottom of the fifth inning Saturday. He hit a two-run homer in the top of the fifth, then left shortly after fielding a hit by Anthony Rizzo.

The Cubs said the heat index was 107 — that’s a calculation of how hot it actually feels, with the humidity factored in.

There was a short break in the sixth after Twins catcher Bobby Wilson drew a walk. A couple of cups of water were brought out for him to sip and douse himself to cool off. Wilson wound up scoring and was replaced with the score tied at 9.

