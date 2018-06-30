Listen Live Sports

Union-Los Angeles, Sums

June 30, 2018 10:18 pm
 
Philadelphia 1 0—1
Los Angeles 2 2—4

First half_1, Los Angeles, Diomande, 4 (Blessing), 25th minute. 2, Los Angeles, Diomande, 5 (Kaye), 43rd. 3, Philadelphia, Picault, 3, 46th.

Second half_4, Los Angeles, Diomande, 6 (Blessing), 55th. 5, Los Angeles, Blessing, 3, 96th.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake; Los Angeles, Tyler Miller.

Yellow Cards_Beitashour, Los Angeles, 39th; Nguyen, Los Angeles, 85th.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Peter Manikowski, Michael Kampmeinert. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.

A_22,000 (22,000)

Lineups

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Raymon Gaddis, Mark McKenzie, Keegan Rosenberry, Auston Trusty; Ilsinho (Anthony Fontana, 82nd), Alejandro Bedoya, Warren Creavalle, Marcus Epps (David Accam, 62nd), Fafa Picault; C.J. Sapong (Cory Burke, 72nd).

Los Angeles_Tyler Miller; Steven Beitashour, Laurent Ciman, Joao Moutinho, Walker Zimmermann; Eduard Atuesta (Aaron Kovar, 54th), Benny Feilhaber (Calum Mallace, 87th), Mark Anthony Kaye, Lee Nguyen; Latif Blessing, Adama Diomande (Shaft Brewer, 75th).

