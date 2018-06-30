United-Revolution, Sums

D.C. United 1 1—2 New England 2 1—3

First half_1, New England, Penilla, 7 (Nemeth), 18th minute. 2, D.C. United, Asad, 6 (Stieber), 42nd. 3, New England, Bunbury, 10 (Anibaba), 47th.

Second half_4, D.C. United, Asad, 7 (penalty kick), 73rd. 5, New England, Penilla, 8 (penalty kick), 78th.

Goalies_D.C. United, David Ousted; New England, Matt Turner.

Yellow Cards_Delamea Mlinar, New England, 27th; Caicedo, New England, 41st; Acosta, D.C. United, 42nd; Fisher, D.C. United, 77th; Mattocks, D.C. United, 77th.

Advertisement

Referee_Allen Chapman.

___

Lineups

D.C. United_David Ousted; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant (Patrick Mullins, 89th), Oniel Fisher, Jalen Robinson (Junior Moreno, 87th); Luciano Acosta, Yamil Asad, Chris Durkin, Ian Harkes (Bruno Miranda, 86th), Zoltan Stieber; Darren Mattocks.

New England_Matt Turner; Jalil Anibaba, Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Claude Dielna, Andrew Farrell; Zahibo (Kelyn Rowe, 46th), Teal Bunbury, Luis Alberto Caicedo, Diego Fagundez (Scott Caldwell, 92nd); Krisztian Nemeth (Juan Agudelo, 46th), Cristian Penilla.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.