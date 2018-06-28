United Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|FC Cincinnati
|9
|3
|4
|31
|33
|21
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds
|7
|1
|7
|28
|18
|7
|Louisville City FC
|7
|3
|4
|25
|19
|13
|Indy Eleven
|7
|4
|3
|24
|19
|15
|Charlotte Independence
|6
|4
|6
|24
|25
|21
|Nashville SC
|6
|3
|5
|23
|14
|10
|Charleston Battery
|5
|3
|7
|22
|18
|16
|New York Red Bulls II
|5
|5
|6
|21
|27
|25
|Penn FC
|5
|4
|6
|21
|17
|17
|Bethlehem Steel FC
|5
|5
|5
|20
|22
|19
|FC Tampa Bay Rowdies
|5
|6
|4
|19
|22
|21
|Ottawa Fury FC
|5
|6
|3
|18
|14
|19
|North Carolina FC
|4
|7
|3
|15
|20
|20
|Richmond Kickers
|4
|8
|2
|14
|15
|25
|Atlanta United 2
|2
|7
|5
|11
|16
|28
|Toronto FC II
|0
|12
|3
|3
|16
|36
|Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Real Monarchs SLC
|12
|3
|1
|37
|27
|13
|Phoenix Rising FC
|9
|3
|5
|32
|33
|15
|Sacramento Republic FC
|8
|4
|5
|29
|21
|17
|Swope Park Rangers
|8
|4
|4
|28
|25
|25
|Orange County SC
|8
|4
|3
|27
|28
|11
|Portland Timbers II
|8
|6
|2
|26
|26
|21
|Reno 1868 FC
|6
|3
|7
|25
|22
|20
|Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
|7
|8
|2
|23
|19
|14
|Saint Louis FC
|5
|5
|6
|21
|19
|21
|San Antonio FC
|5
|4
|5
|20
|14
|15
|Fresno FC
|4
|7
|7
|19
|22
|22
|OKC Energy FC
|5
|10
|1
|16
|13
|24
|Las Vegas Lights
|4
|6
|4
|16
|21
|28
|LA Galaxy II
|3
|9
|4
|13
|23
|30
|Seattle Sounders II
|3
|8
|2
|11
|13
|25
|Rio Grande Valley FC
|1
|6
|8
|11
|14
|20
|Tulsa Roughnecks FC
|1
|8
|7
|10
|13
|34
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Indy Eleven 2, Nashville SC 0
Real Monarchs SLC 1, Fresno FC 0
FC Cincinnati 3, Toronto FC II 3, tie
Pittsburgh Riverhounds 1, Louisville City FC 0
FC Tampa Bay Rowdies 2, Charlotte Independence 2, tie
Tulsa Roughnecks FC 2, LA Galaxy II 0
Orange County SC at Phoenix Rising FC, 10:30 p.m.
Charlotte Independence at Bethlehem Steel FC, 5 p.m.
North Carolina FC at Richmond Kickers, 7 p.m.
Penn FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at Louisville City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa Fury FC at FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio FC at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, 8 p.m.
Atlanta United 2 at Nashville SC, 8:30 p.m.
Las Vegas Lights at Tulsa Roughnecks FC, 8:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley FC at Saint Louis FC, 8:30 p.m.
Sacramento Republic FC at Fresno FC, 10 p.m.
Portland Timbers II at Reno 1868 FC, 10:30 p.m.
Charleston Battery at Toronto FC II, 8 p.m.
Seattle Sounders II at LA Galaxy II, 8:30 p.m.
Orange County SC at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, 9 p.m.
Real Monarchs SLC at Reno 1868 FC, 10:30 p.m.
Toronto FC II at FC Tampa Bay Rowdies, 6 p.m.
North Carolina FC at Pittsburgh Riverhounds, 7 p.m.
Ottawa Fury FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
OKC Energy FC at San Antonio FC, 8:30 p.m.
Swope Park Rangers at Seattle Sounders II, 10 p.m.
Atlanta United 2 at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.
Bethlehem Steel FC at Penn FC, 7 p.m.
Charleston Battery at North Carolina FC, 7 p.m.
Charlotte Independence at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Louisville City FC at FC Tampa Bay Rowdies, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at OKC Energy FC, 8:30 p.m.
FC Cincinnati at Nashville SC, 8:30 p.m.
Tulsa Roughnecks FC at Rio Grande Valley FC, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at Orange County SC, 10 p.m.
Real Monarchs SLC at Sacramento Republic FC, 11 p.m.
Saint Louis FC at Las Vegas Lights, 11 p.m.
Pittsburgh Riverhounds at Ottawa Fury FC, 1 p.m.
Reno 1868 FC at Seattle Sounders II, 4:30 p.m.
Fresno FC at Portland Timbers II, 5 p.m.
