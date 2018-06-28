United Soccer League

All Times EDT Eastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA FC Cincinnati 9 3 4 31 33 21 Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7 1 7 28 18 7 Louisville City FC 7 3 4 25 19 13 Indy Eleven 7 4 3 24 19 15 Charlotte Independence 6 4 6 24 25 21 Nashville SC 6 3 5 23 14 10 Charleston Battery 5 3 7 22 18 16 New York Red Bulls II 5 5 6 21 27 25 Penn FC 5 4 6 21 17 17 Bethlehem Steel FC 5 5 5 20 22 19 FC Tampa Bay Rowdies 5 6 4 19 22 21 Ottawa Fury FC 5 6 3 18 14 19 North Carolina FC 4 7 3 15 20 20 Richmond Kickers 4 8 2 14 15 25 Atlanta United 2 2 7 5 11 16 28 Toronto FC II 0 12 3 3 16 36 Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA Real Monarchs SLC 12 3 1 37 27 13 Phoenix Rising FC 9 3 5 32 33 15 Sacramento Republic FC 8 4 5 29 21 17 Swope Park Rangers 8 4 4 28 25 25 Orange County SC 8 4 3 27 28 11 Portland Timbers II 8 6 2 26 26 21 Reno 1868 FC 6 3 7 25 22 20 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 7 8 2 23 19 14 Saint Louis FC 5 5 6 21 19 21 San Antonio FC 5 4 5 20 14 15 Fresno FC 4 7 7 19 22 22 OKC Energy FC 5 10 1 16 13 24 Las Vegas Lights 4 6 4 16 21 28 LA Galaxy II 3 9 4 13 23 30 Seattle Sounders II 3 8 2 11 13 25 Rio Grande Valley FC 1 6 8 11 14 20 Tulsa Roughnecks FC 1 8 7 10 13 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Tuesday, June 26

Indy Eleven 2, Nashville SC 0

Real Monarchs SLC 1, Fresno FC 0

Wednesday, June 27

FC Cincinnati 3, Toronto FC II 3, tie

Pittsburgh Riverhounds 1, Louisville City FC 0

FC Tampa Bay Rowdies 2, Charlotte Independence 2, tie

Tulsa Roughnecks FC 2, LA Galaxy II 0

Friday, June 29

Orange County SC at Phoenix Rising FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 30

Charlotte Independence at Bethlehem Steel FC, 5 p.m.

North Carolina FC at Richmond Kickers, 7 p.m.

Penn FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Louisville City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa Fury FC at FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio FC at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, 8 p.m.

Atlanta United 2 at Nashville SC, 8:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Lights at Tulsa Roughnecks FC, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley FC at Saint Louis FC, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento Republic FC at Fresno FC, 10 p.m.

Portland Timbers II at Reno 1868 FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 1

Charleston Battery at Toronto FC II, 8 p.m.

Seattle Sounders II at LA Galaxy II, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 3

Orange County SC at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, 9 p.m.

Real Monarchs SLC at Reno 1868 FC, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 4

Toronto FC II at FC Tampa Bay Rowdies, 6 p.m.

North Carolina FC at Pittsburgh Riverhounds, 7 p.m.

Ottawa Fury FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

OKC Energy FC at San Antonio FC, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 5

Swope Park Rangers at Seattle Sounders II, 10 p.m.

Friday, July 6

Atlanta United 2 at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Bethlehem Steel FC at Penn FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 7

Charleston Battery at North Carolina FC, 7 p.m.

Charlotte Independence at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

Louisville City FC at FC Tampa Bay Rowdies, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at OKC Energy FC, 8:30 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at Nashville SC, 8:30 p.m.

Tulsa Roughnecks FC at Rio Grande Valley FC, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Orange County SC, 10 p.m.

Real Monarchs SLC at Sacramento Republic FC, 11 p.m.

Saint Louis FC at Las Vegas Lights, 11 p.m.

Sunday, July 8

Pittsburgh Riverhounds at Ottawa Fury FC, 1 p.m.

Reno 1868 FC at Seattle Sounders II, 4:30 p.m.

Fresno FC at Portland Timbers II, 5 p.m.

