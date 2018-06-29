USGA-U.S. Senior Open Par Scores

Friday At The Broadmoor GC Colorado Springs, Colo. Purse: $4 million Yardage: 7,264; Par: 70 Second Round

a-denotes amateur

Jerry Kelly 66-69—135 -5 Miguel Angel Jimenez 68-68—136 -4 Tim Petrovic 72-65—137 -3 Davis Love III 71-68—139 -1 Philip Golding 72-67—139 -1 Deane Pappas 68-71—139 -1 Jay Haas 70-69—139 -1 Paul Goydos 72-67—139 -1 Kirk Triplett 74-66—140 E David Toms 70-71—141 +1 Paul Broadhurst 71-70—141 +1 Todd Bailey 76-66—142 +2 Prayad Marksaeng 71-71—142 +2 Billy Andrade 71-71—142 +2 Scott Parel 69-73—142 +2 Rocco Mediate 68-74—142 +2 Billy Mayfair 69-74—143 +3 Kevin Sutherland 68-75—143 +3 Brandt Jobe 70-73—143 +3 Bob Estes 76-68—144 +4 Scott Verplank 74-70—144 +4 David McKenzie 70-74—144 +4 Gene Sauers 73-71—144 +4 Tom Pernice Jr. 73-71—144 +4 Colin Montgomerie 71-73—144 +4 Wes Short Jr. 74-70—144 +4 Stephen Ames 70-74—144 +4 Fred Couples 71-73—144 +4 Joe Durant 71-73—144 +4 Lee Janzen 69-75—144 +4 Scott Dunlap 73-71—144 +4 Bill Breen 73-72—145 +5 Jeff Maggert 74-71—145 +5 Doug Garwood 74-71—145 +5 Christopher Williams 73-72—145 +5 Grant Waite 74-71—145 +5 Kenny Perry 71-74—145 +5 Marco Dawson 71-74—145 +5 Joey Sindelar 72-73—145 +5 Carlos Franco 73-72—145 +5 Craig Bowden 72-73—145 +5 Tom Werkmeister 74-71—145 +5 Andre Bossert 75-71—146 +6 Vijay Singh 72-74—146 +6 Scott McCarron 72-74—146 +6 Jerry Smith 73-73—146 +6 Larry Mize 73-73—146 +6 Peter Fowler 73-73—146 +6 Jarmo Sandelin 73-73—146 +6 Ken Tanigawa 77-70—147 +7 Duffy Waldorf 73-74—147 +7 David Frost 71-76—147 +7 a-Jeff Wilson 76-71—147 +7 a-Mike Finster 72-75—147 +7 Todd Hamilton 76-72—148 +8 a-Robby Funk 72-76—148 +8 Bernhard Langer 72-76—148 +8 John Cook 72-76—148 +8 Bobby Gage 75-73—148 +8 Mike Genovese 72-76—148 +8

Failed to make the cut

a-Bob Harrington 73-76—149 +9 Kent Jones 75-74—149 +9 Glen Day 80-69—149 +9 Olin Browne 74-75—149 +9 Mark Calcavecchia 73-76—149 +9 Mark O’Meara 75-74—149 +9 Jeff Sluman 74-75—149 +9 Miguel Angel Martin 74-75—149 +9 Corey Pavin 73-76—149 +9 a-Frank Vana 73-76—149 +9 Scott Hoch 78-71—149 +9 Barry Lane 71-78—149 +9 a-Robby McWilliams 73-76—149 +9 Chris Johnson 74-76—150 +10 Jeff Gallagher 77-73—150 +10 Jaime Gomez 72-78—150 +10 Jim Roy 74-76—150 +10 Brian Mogg 74-76—150 +10 Mark Walker 75-75—150 +10 Doug Rohrbaugh 78-72—150 +10 Tom Lehman 76-74—150 +10 Steve Flesch 74-76—150 +10 Tommy Stankowski 73-77—150 +10 a-Steve Sear 76-74—150 +10 Matt Seitz 77-74—151 +11 a-Tim Hogarth 70-81—151 +11 Magnus Atlevi 77-74—151 +11 a-Mike McCoy 75-76—151 +11 Scott Pieri 79-72—151 +11 Tim Bogue 75-76—151 +11 Kendal Yonomoto 77-74—151 +11 Brad Bryant 76-75—151 +11 a-Sean Knapp 79-72—151 +11 Todd McCorkle 78-73—151 +11 Tom Kite 75-77—152 +12 Clark Dennis 76-76—152 +12 Woody Austin 72-80—152 +12 Sonny Skinner 76-76—152 +12 a-Peter DeTemple 77-76—153 +13 Jim Schuman 80-73—153 +13 Steve Blake 79-74—153 +13 David Carr 77-76—153 +13 Brian Cooper 76-77—153 +13 John Sikes 77-76—153 +13 Jacob Ferenz 76-77—153 +13 Tim Hume 72-81—153 +13 Fred Funk 78-75—153 +13 Chris Kaufman 75-79—154 +14 a-Jack Larkin 79-76—155 +15 Guy Boros 77-78—155 +15 Steve Larick 77-78—155 +15 Mikael Hogberg 80-76—156 +16 Bill Harvey 82-74—156 +16 Esteban Toledo 81-75—156 +16 Gary March 79-77—156 +16 John Inman 80-77—157 +17 Rodolfo Gonzalez 81-76—157 +17 a-Tim Dunlavey 77-80—157 +17 a-Daniel Owen 79-78—157 +17 John Elliott 76-81—157 +17 Jesper Parnevik 79-78—157 +17 Stu Ingraham 77-80—157 +17 Eric Egloff 82-75—157 +17 Mike Mitchell 82-76—158 +18 Ricky Touma 80-78—158 +18 Scott McGihon 84-74—158 +18 Jim McGovern 77-81—158 +18 Bob Ford 80-78—158 +18 Tsuyoshi Yoneyama 80-79—159 +19 Chris Patton 81-78—159 +19 Jon Petersen 80-79—159 +19 Philip Jonas 80-79—159 +19 a-Ned Zachar 78-81—159 +19 a-Brian Ferris 79-80—159 +19 a-Jack Hall 76-83—159 +19 a-Paul Simson 82-78—160 +20 Bob Gilder 80-80—160 +20 Ian Doig 79-81—160 +20 Brian Cairns 82-78—160 +20 Jerry Slagle 80-81—161 +21 a-Glenn Przybylski 81-80—161 +21 Bruce Nakamura 79-82—161 +21 John Smoltz 85-77—162 +22 Don Bell 85-78—163 +23 Gerry Norquist 81-83—164 +24 Hale Irwin 79-85—164 +24 a-Brad Wayment 82-82—164 +24 a-James Camaione 87-78—165 +25 Jamie Elliott 83-82—165 +25 Roy Biancalana 82-84—166 +26 Tim Conley 83-83—166 +26 a-Wayne Merich 83-86—169 +29 a-Dennis Martin 93-84—177 +37 Stan Souza 88-90—178 +38 Rick Todd 86-WD

