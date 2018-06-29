Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

USGA-U.S. Senior Open Par Scores

June 29, 2018 10:27 pm
 
Friday
At The Broadmoor GC
Colorado Springs, Colo.
Purse: $4 million
Yardage: 7,264; Par: 70
Second Round

a-denotes amateur

Jerry Kelly 66-69—135 -5
Miguel Angel Jimenez 68-68—136 -4
Tim Petrovic 72-65—137 -3
Davis Love III 71-68—139 -1
Philip Golding 72-67—139 -1
Deane Pappas 68-71—139 -1
Jay Haas 70-69—139 -1
Paul Goydos 72-67—139 -1
Kirk Triplett 74-66—140 E
David Toms 70-71—141 +1
Paul Broadhurst 71-70—141 +1
Todd Bailey 76-66—142 +2
Prayad Marksaeng 71-71—142 +2
Billy Andrade 71-71—142 +2
Scott Parel 69-73—142 +2
Rocco Mediate 68-74—142 +2
Billy Mayfair 69-74—143 +3
Kevin Sutherland 68-75—143 +3
Brandt Jobe 70-73—143 +3
Bob Estes 76-68—144 +4
Scott Verplank 74-70—144 +4
David McKenzie 70-74—144 +4
Gene Sauers 73-71—144 +4
Tom Pernice Jr. 73-71—144 +4
Colin Montgomerie 71-73—144 +4
Wes Short Jr. 74-70—144 +4
Stephen Ames 70-74—144 +4
Fred Couples 71-73—144 +4
Joe Durant 71-73—144 +4
Lee Janzen 69-75—144 +4
Scott Dunlap 73-71—144 +4
Bill Breen 73-72—145 +5
Jeff Maggert 74-71—145 +5
Doug Garwood 74-71—145 +5
Christopher Williams 73-72—145 +5
Grant Waite 74-71—145 +5
Kenny Perry 71-74—145 +5
Marco Dawson 71-74—145 +5
Joey Sindelar 72-73—145 +5
Carlos Franco 73-72—145 +5
Craig Bowden 72-73—145 +5
Tom Werkmeister 74-71—145 +5
Andre Bossert 75-71—146 +6
Vijay Singh 72-74—146 +6
Scott McCarron 72-74—146 +6
Jerry Smith 73-73—146 +6
Larry Mize 73-73—146 +6
Peter Fowler 73-73—146 +6
Jarmo Sandelin 73-73—146 +6
Ken Tanigawa 77-70—147 +7
Duffy Waldorf 73-74—147 +7
David Frost 71-76—147 +7
a-Jeff Wilson 76-71—147 +7
a-Mike Finster 72-75—147 +7
Todd Hamilton 76-72—148 +8
a-Robby Funk 72-76—148 +8
Bernhard Langer 72-76—148 +8
John Cook 72-76—148 +8
Bobby Gage 75-73—148 +8
Mike Genovese 72-76—148 +8

Failed to make the cut

a-Bob Harrington 73-76—149 +9
Kent Jones 75-74—149 +9
Glen Day 80-69—149 +9
Olin Browne 74-75—149 +9
Mark Calcavecchia 73-76—149 +9
Mark O’Meara 75-74—149 +9
Jeff Sluman 74-75—149 +9
Miguel Angel Martin 74-75—149 +9
Corey Pavin 73-76—149 +9
a-Frank Vana 73-76—149 +9
Scott Hoch 78-71—149 +9
Barry Lane 71-78—149 +9
a-Robby McWilliams 73-76—149 +9
Chris Johnson 74-76—150 +10
Jeff Gallagher 77-73—150 +10
Jaime Gomez 72-78—150 +10
Jim Roy 74-76—150 +10
Brian Mogg 74-76—150 +10
Mark Walker 75-75—150 +10
Doug Rohrbaugh 78-72—150 +10
Tom Lehman 76-74—150 +10
Steve Flesch 74-76—150 +10
Tommy Stankowski 73-77—150 +10
a-Steve Sear 76-74—150 +10
Matt Seitz 77-74—151 +11
a-Tim Hogarth 70-81—151 +11
Magnus Atlevi 77-74—151 +11
a-Mike McCoy 75-76—151 +11
Scott Pieri 79-72—151 +11
Tim Bogue 75-76—151 +11
Kendal Yonomoto 77-74—151 +11
Brad Bryant 76-75—151 +11
a-Sean Knapp 79-72—151 +11
Todd McCorkle 78-73—151 +11
Tom Kite 75-77—152 +12
Clark Dennis 76-76—152 +12
Woody Austin 72-80—152 +12
Sonny Skinner 76-76—152 +12
a-Peter DeTemple 77-76—153 +13
Jim Schuman 80-73—153 +13
Steve Blake 79-74—153 +13
David Carr 77-76—153 +13
Brian Cooper 76-77—153 +13
John Sikes 77-76—153 +13
Jacob Ferenz 76-77—153 +13
Tim Hume 72-81—153 +13
Fred Funk 78-75—153 +13
Chris Kaufman 75-79—154 +14
a-Jack Larkin 79-76—155 +15
Guy Boros 77-78—155 +15
Steve Larick 77-78—155 +15
Mikael Hogberg 80-76—156 +16
Bill Harvey 82-74—156 +16
Esteban Toledo 81-75—156 +16
Gary March 79-77—156 +16
John Inman 80-77—157 +17
Rodolfo Gonzalez 81-76—157 +17
a-Tim Dunlavey 77-80—157 +17
a-Daniel Owen 79-78—157 +17
John Elliott 76-81—157 +17
Jesper Parnevik 79-78—157 +17
Stu Ingraham 77-80—157 +17
Eric Egloff 82-75—157 +17
Mike Mitchell 82-76—158 +18
Ricky Touma 80-78—158 +18
Scott McGihon 84-74—158 +18
Jim McGovern 77-81—158 +18
Bob Ford 80-78—158 +18
Tsuyoshi Yoneyama 80-79—159 +19
Chris Patton 81-78—159 +19
Jon Petersen 80-79—159 +19
Philip Jonas 80-79—159 +19
a-Ned Zachar 78-81—159 +19
a-Brian Ferris 79-80—159 +19
a-Jack Hall 76-83—159 +19
a-Paul Simson 82-78—160 +20
Bob Gilder 80-80—160 +20
Ian Doig 79-81—160 +20
Brian Cairns 82-78—160 +20
Jerry Slagle 80-81—161 +21
a-Glenn Przybylski 81-80—161 +21
Bruce Nakamura 79-82—161 +21
John Smoltz 85-77—162 +22
Don Bell 85-78—163 +23
Gerry Norquist 81-83—164 +24
Hale Irwin 79-85—164 +24
a-Brad Wayment 82-82—164 +24
a-James Camaione 87-78—165 +25
Jamie Elliott 83-82—165 +25
Roy Biancalana 82-84—166 +26
Tim Conley 83-83—166 +26
a-Wayne Merich 83-86—169 +29
a-Dennis Martin 93-84—177 +37
Stan Souza 88-90—178 +38
Rick Todd 86-WD

