USGA-U.S. Senior Open Par Scores

|Friday
|At The Broadmoor GC
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|Purse: $4 million
|Yardage: 7,264; Par: 70
|Second Round
a-denotes amateur
|Jerry Kelly
|66-69—135
|-5
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|68-68—136
|-4
|Tim Petrovic
|72-65—137
|-3
|Davis Love III
|71-68—139
|-1
|Philip Golding
|72-67—139
|-1
|Deane Pappas
|68-71—139
|-1
|Jay Haas
|70-69—139
|-1
|Paul Goydos
|72-67—139
|-1
|Kirk Triplett
|74-66—140
|E
|David Toms
|70-71—141
|+1
|Paul Broadhurst
|71-70—141
|+1
|Todd Bailey
|76-66—142
|+2
|Prayad Marksaeng
|71-71—142
|+2
|Billy Andrade
|71-71—142
|+2
|Scott Parel
|69-73—142
|+2
|Rocco Mediate
|68-74—142
|+2
|Billy Mayfair
|69-74—143
|+3
|Kevin Sutherland
|68-75—143
|+3
|Brandt Jobe
|70-73—143
|+3
|Bob Estes
|76-68—144
|+4
|Scott Verplank
|74-70—144
|+4
|David McKenzie
|70-74—144
|+4
|Gene Sauers
|73-71—144
|+4
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|73-71—144
|+4
|Colin Montgomerie
|71-73—144
|+4
|Wes Short Jr.
|74-70—144
|+4
|Stephen Ames
|70-74—144
|+4
|Fred Couples
|71-73—144
|+4
|Joe Durant
|71-73—144
|+4
|Lee Janzen
|69-75—144
|+4
|Scott Dunlap
|73-71—144
|+4
|Bill Breen
|73-72—145
|+5
|Jeff Maggert
|74-71—145
|+5
|Doug Garwood
|74-71—145
|+5
|Christopher Williams
|73-72—145
|+5
|Grant Waite
|74-71—145
|+5
|Kenny Perry
|71-74—145
|+5
|Marco Dawson
|71-74—145
|+5
|Joey Sindelar
|72-73—145
|+5
|Carlos Franco
|73-72—145
|+5
|Craig Bowden
|72-73—145
|+5
|Tom Werkmeister
|74-71—145
|+5
|Andre Bossert
|75-71—146
|+6
|Vijay Singh
|72-74—146
|+6
|Scott McCarron
|72-74—146
|+6
|Jerry Smith
|73-73—146
|+6
|Larry Mize
|73-73—146
|+6
|Peter Fowler
|73-73—146
|+6
|Jarmo Sandelin
|73-73—146
|+6
|Ken Tanigawa
|77-70—147
|+7
|Duffy Waldorf
|73-74—147
|+7
|David Frost
|71-76—147
|+7
|a-Jeff Wilson
|76-71—147
|+7
|a-Mike Finster
|72-75—147
|+7
|Todd Hamilton
|76-72—148
|+8
|a-Robby Funk
|72-76—148
|+8
|Bernhard Langer
|72-76—148
|+8
|John Cook
|72-76—148
|+8
|Bobby Gage
|75-73—148
|+8
|Mike Genovese
|72-76—148
|+8
Failed to make the cut
|a-Bob Harrington
|73-76—149
|+9
|Kent Jones
|75-74—149
|+9
|Glen Day
|80-69—149
|+9
|Olin Browne
|74-75—149
|+9
|Mark Calcavecchia
|73-76—149
|+9
|Mark O’Meara
|75-74—149
|+9
|Jeff Sluman
|74-75—149
|+9
|Miguel Angel Martin
|74-75—149
|+9
|Corey Pavin
|73-76—149
|+9
|a-Frank Vana
|73-76—149
|+9
|Scott Hoch
|78-71—149
|+9
|Barry Lane
|71-78—149
|+9
|a-Robby McWilliams
|73-76—149
|+9
|Chris Johnson
|74-76—150
|+10
|Jeff Gallagher
|77-73—150
|+10
|Jaime Gomez
|72-78—150
|+10
|Jim Roy
|74-76—150
|+10
|Brian Mogg
|74-76—150
|+10
|Mark Walker
|75-75—150
|+10
|Doug Rohrbaugh
|78-72—150
|+10
|Tom Lehman
|76-74—150
|+10
|Steve Flesch
|74-76—150
|+10
|Tommy Stankowski
|73-77—150
|+10
|a-Steve Sear
|76-74—150
|+10
|Matt Seitz
|77-74—151
|+11
|a-Tim Hogarth
|70-81—151
|+11
|Magnus Atlevi
|77-74—151
|+11
|a-Mike McCoy
|75-76—151
|+11
|Scott Pieri
|79-72—151
|+11
|Tim Bogue
|75-76—151
|+11
|Kendal Yonomoto
|77-74—151
|+11
|Brad Bryant
|76-75—151
|+11
|a-Sean Knapp
|79-72—151
|+11
|Todd McCorkle
|78-73—151
|+11
|Tom Kite
|75-77—152
|+12
|Clark Dennis
|76-76—152
|+12
|Woody Austin
|72-80—152
|+12
|Sonny Skinner
|76-76—152
|+12
|a-Peter DeTemple
|77-76—153
|+13
|Jim Schuman
|80-73—153
|+13
|Steve Blake
|79-74—153
|+13
|David Carr
|77-76—153
|+13
|Brian Cooper
|76-77—153
|+13
|John Sikes
|77-76—153
|+13
|Jacob Ferenz
|76-77—153
|+13
|Tim Hume
|72-81—153
|+13
|Fred Funk
|78-75—153
|+13
|Chris Kaufman
|75-79—154
|+14
|a-Jack Larkin
|79-76—155
|+15
|Guy Boros
|77-78—155
|+15
|Steve Larick
|77-78—155
|+15
|Mikael Hogberg
|80-76—156
|+16
|Bill Harvey
|82-74—156
|+16
|Esteban Toledo
|81-75—156
|+16
|Gary March
|79-77—156
|+16
|John Inman
|80-77—157
|+17
|Rodolfo Gonzalez
|81-76—157
|+17
|a-Tim Dunlavey
|77-80—157
|+17
|a-Daniel Owen
|79-78—157
|+17
|John Elliott
|76-81—157
|+17
|Jesper Parnevik
|79-78—157
|+17
|Stu Ingraham
|77-80—157
|+17
|Eric Egloff
|82-75—157
|+17
|Mike Mitchell
|82-76—158
|+18
|Ricky Touma
|80-78—158
|+18
|Scott McGihon
|84-74—158
|+18
|Jim McGovern
|77-81—158
|+18
|Bob Ford
|80-78—158
|+18
|Tsuyoshi Yoneyama
|80-79—159
|+19
|Chris Patton
|81-78—159
|+19
|Jon Petersen
|80-79—159
|+19
|Philip Jonas
|80-79—159
|+19
|a-Ned Zachar
|78-81—159
|+19
|a-Brian Ferris
|79-80—159
|+19
|a-Jack Hall
|76-83—159
|+19
|a-Paul Simson
|82-78—160
|+20
|Bob Gilder
|80-80—160
|+20
|Ian Doig
|79-81—160
|+20
|Brian Cairns
|82-78—160
|+20
|Jerry Slagle
|80-81—161
|+21
|a-Glenn Przybylski
|81-80—161
|+21
|Bruce Nakamura
|79-82—161
|+21
|John Smoltz
|85-77—162
|+22
|Don Bell
|85-78—163
|+23
|Gerry Norquist
|81-83—164
|+24
|Hale Irwin
|79-85—164
|+24
|a-Brad Wayment
|82-82—164
|+24
|a-James Camaione
|87-78—165
|+25
|Jamie Elliott
|83-82—165
|+25
|Roy Biancalana
|82-84—166
|+26
|Tim Conley
|83-83—166
|+26
|a-Wayne Merich
|83-86—169
|+29
|a-Dennis Martin
|93-84—177
|+37
|Stan Souza
|88-90—178
|+38
|Rick Todd
|86-WD
