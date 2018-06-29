Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

USGA-U.S. Senior Open Scores

June 29, 2018 10:27 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
Friday
At The Broadmoor GC
Colorado Springs, Colo.
Purse: $4 million
Yardage: 7,264; Par: 70
Second Round

a-denotes amateur

Jerry Kelly 66-69—135
Miguel Angel Jimenez 68-68—136
Tim Petrovic 72-65—137
Davis Love III 71-68—139
Philip Golding 72-67—139
Deane Pappas 68-71—139
Jay Haas 70-69—139
Paul Goydos 72-67—139
Kirk Triplett 74-66—140
David Toms 70-71—141
Paul Broadhurst 71-70—141
Todd Bailey 76-66—142
Prayad Marksaeng 71-71—142
Billy Andrade 71-71—142
Scott Parel 69-73—142
Rocco Mediate 68-74—142
Billy Mayfair 69-74—143
Kevin Sutherland 68-75—143
Brandt Jobe 70-73—143
Bob Estes 76-68—144
Scott Verplank 74-70—144
David McKenzie 70-74—144
Gene Sauers 73-71—144
Tom Pernice Jr. 73-71—144
Colin Montgomerie 71-73—144
Wes Short Jr. 74-70—144
Stephen Ames 70-74—144
Fred Couples 71-73—144
Joe Durant 71-73—144
Lee Janzen 69-75—144
Scott Dunlap 73-71—144
Bill Breen 73-72—145
Jeff Maggert 74-71—145
Doug Garwood 74-71—145
Christopher Williams 73-72—145
Grant Waite 74-71—145
Kenny Perry 71-74—145
Marco Dawson 71-74—145
Joey Sindelar 72-73—145
Carlos Franco 73-72—145
Craig Bowden 72-73—145
Tom Werkmeister 74-71—145
Andre Bossert 75-71—146
Vijay Singh 72-74—146
Scott McCarron 72-74—146
Jerry Smith 73-73—146
Larry Mize 73-73—146
Peter Fowler 73-73—146
Jarmo Sandelin 73-73—146
Ken Tanigawa 77-70—147
Duffy Waldorf 73-74—147
David Frost 71-76—147
a-Jeff Wilson 76-71—147
a-Mike Finster 72-75—147
Todd Hamilton 76-72—148
a-Robby Funk 72-76—148
Bernhard Langer 72-76—148
John Cook 72-76—148
Bobby Gage 75-73—148
Mike Genovese 72-76—148

Failed to make the cut

a-Bob Harrington 73-76—149
Kent Jones 75-74—149
Glen Day 80-69—149
Olin Browne 74-75—149
Mark Calcavecchia 73-76—149
Mark O’Meara 75-74—149
Jeff Sluman 74-75—149
Miguel Angel Martin 74-75—149
Corey Pavin 73-76—149
a-Frank Vana 73-76—149
Scott Hoch 78-71—149
Barry Lane 71-78—149
a-Robby McWilliams 73-76—149
Chris Johnson 74-76—150
Jeff Gallagher 77-73—150
Jaime Gomez 72-78—150
Jim Roy 74-76—150
Brian Mogg 74-76—150
Mark Walker 75-75—150
Doug Rohrbaugh 78-72—150
Tom Lehman 76-74—150
Steve Flesch 74-76—150
Tommy Stankowski 73-77—150
a-Steve Sear 76-74—150
Matt Seitz 77-74—151
a-Tim Hogarth 70-81—151
Magnus Atlevi 77-74—151
a-Mike McCoy 75-76—151
Scott Pieri 79-72—151
Tim Bogue 75-76—151
Kendal Yonomoto 77-74—151
Brad Bryant 76-75—151
a-Sean Knapp 79-72—151
Todd McCorkle 78-73—151
Tom Kite 75-77—152
Clark Dennis 76-76—152
Woody Austin 72-80—152
Sonny Skinner 76-76—152
a-Peter DeTemple 77-76—153
Jim Schuman 80-73—153
Steve Blake 79-74—153
David Carr 77-76—153
Brian Cooper 76-77—153
John Sikes 77-76—153
Jacob Ferenz 76-77—153
Tim Hume 72-81—153
Fred Funk 78-75—153
Chris Kaufman 75-79—154
a-Jack Larkin 79-76—155
Guy Boros 77-78—155
Steve Larick 77-78—155
Mikael Hogberg 80-76—156
Bill Harvey 82-74—156
Esteban Toledo 81-75—156
Gary March 79-77—156
John Inman 80-77—157
Rodolfo Gonzalez 81-76—157
a-Tim Dunlavey 77-80—157
a-Daniel Owen 79-78—157
John Elliott 76-81—157
Jesper Parnevik 79-78—157
Stu Ingraham 77-80—157
Eric Egloff 82-75—157
Mike Mitchell 82-76—158
Ricky Touma 80-78—158
Scott McGihon 84-74—158
Jim McGovern 77-81—158
Bob Ford 80-78—158
Tsuyoshi Yoneyama 80-79—159
Chris Patton 81-78—159
Jon Petersen 80-79—159
Philip Jonas 80-79—159
a-Ned Zachar 78-81—159
a-Brian Ferris 79-80—159
a-Jack Hall 76-83—159
a-Paul Simson 82-78—160
Bob Gilder 80-80—160
Ian Doig 79-81—160
Brian Cairns 82-78—160
Jerry Slagle 80-81—161
a-Glenn Przybylski 81-80—161
Bruce Nakamura 79-82—161
John Smoltz 85-77—162
Don Bell 85-78—163
Gerry Norquist 81-83—164
Hale Irwin 79-85—164
a-Brad Wayment 82-82—164
a-James Camaione 87-78—165
Jamie Elliott 83-82—165
Roy Biancalana 82-84—166
Tim Conley 83-83—166
a-Wayne Merich 83-86—169
a-Dennis Martin 93-84—177
Stan Souza 88-90—178
Rick Todd 86-WD

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington