USGA-U.S. Senior Open Scores

|Friday
|At The Broadmoor GC
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|Purse: $4 million
|Yardage: 7,264; Par: 70
|Second Round
a-denotes amateur
|Jerry Kelly
|66-69—135
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|68-68—136
|Tim Petrovic
|72-65—137
|Davis Love III
|71-68—139
|Philip Golding
|72-67—139
|Deane Pappas
|68-71—139
|Jay Haas
|70-69—139
|Paul Goydos
|72-67—139
|Kirk Triplett
|74-66—140
|David Toms
|70-71—141
|Paul Broadhurst
|71-70—141
|Todd Bailey
|76-66—142
|Prayad Marksaeng
|71-71—142
|Billy Andrade
|71-71—142
|Scott Parel
|69-73—142
|Rocco Mediate
|68-74—142
|Billy Mayfair
|69-74—143
|Kevin Sutherland
|68-75—143
|Brandt Jobe
|70-73—143
|Bob Estes
|76-68—144
|Scott Verplank
|74-70—144
|David McKenzie
|70-74—144
|Gene Sauers
|73-71—144
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|73-71—144
|Colin Montgomerie
|71-73—144
|Wes Short Jr.
|74-70—144
|Stephen Ames
|70-74—144
|Fred Couples
|71-73—144
|Joe Durant
|71-73—144
|Lee Janzen
|69-75—144
|Scott Dunlap
|73-71—144
|Bill Breen
|73-72—145
|Jeff Maggert
|74-71—145
|Doug Garwood
|74-71—145
|Christopher Williams
|73-72—145
|Grant Waite
|74-71—145
|Kenny Perry
|71-74—145
|Marco Dawson
|71-74—145
|Joey Sindelar
|72-73—145
|Carlos Franco
|73-72—145
|Craig Bowden
|72-73—145
|Tom Werkmeister
|74-71—145
|Andre Bossert
|75-71—146
|Vijay Singh
|72-74—146
|Scott McCarron
|72-74—146
|Jerry Smith
|73-73—146
|Larry Mize
|73-73—146
|Peter Fowler
|73-73—146
|Jarmo Sandelin
|73-73—146
|Ken Tanigawa
|77-70—147
|Duffy Waldorf
|73-74—147
|David Frost
|71-76—147
|a-Jeff Wilson
|76-71—147
|a-Mike Finster
|72-75—147
|Todd Hamilton
|76-72—148
|a-Robby Funk
|72-76—148
|Bernhard Langer
|72-76—148
|John Cook
|72-76—148
|Bobby Gage
|75-73—148
|Mike Genovese
|72-76—148
Failed to make the cut
|a-Bob Harrington
|73-76—149
|Kent Jones
|75-74—149
|Glen Day
|80-69—149
|Olin Browne
|74-75—149
|Mark Calcavecchia
|73-76—149
|Mark O’Meara
|75-74—149
|Jeff Sluman
|74-75—149
|Miguel Angel Martin
|74-75—149
|Corey Pavin
|73-76—149
|a-Frank Vana
|73-76—149
|Scott Hoch
|78-71—149
|Barry Lane
|71-78—149
|a-Robby McWilliams
|73-76—149
|Chris Johnson
|74-76—150
|Jeff Gallagher
|77-73—150
|Jaime Gomez
|72-78—150
|Jim Roy
|74-76—150
|Brian Mogg
|74-76—150
|Mark Walker
|75-75—150
|Doug Rohrbaugh
|78-72—150
|Tom Lehman
|76-74—150
|Steve Flesch
|74-76—150
|Tommy Stankowski
|73-77—150
|a-Steve Sear
|76-74—150
|Matt Seitz
|77-74—151
|a-Tim Hogarth
|70-81—151
|Magnus Atlevi
|77-74—151
|a-Mike McCoy
|75-76—151
|Scott Pieri
|79-72—151
|Tim Bogue
|75-76—151
|Kendal Yonomoto
|77-74—151
|Brad Bryant
|76-75—151
|a-Sean Knapp
|79-72—151
|Todd McCorkle
|78-73—151
|Tom Kite
|75-77—152
|Clark Dennis
|76-76—152
|Woody Austin
|72-80—152
|Sonny Skinner
|76-76—152
|a-Peter DeTemple
|77-76—153
|Jim Schuman
|80-73—153
|Steve Blake
|79-74—153
|David Carr
|77-76—153
|Brian Cooper
|76-77—153
|John Sikes
|77-76—153
|Jacob Ferenz
|76-77—153
|Tim Hume
|72-81—153
|Fred Funk
|78-75—153
|Chris Kaufman
|75-79—154
|a-Jack Larkin
|79-76—155
|Guy Boros
|77-78—155
|Steve Larick
|77-78—155
|Mikael Hogberg
|80-76—156
|Bill Harvey
|82-74—156
|Esteban Toledo
|81-75—156
|Gary March
|79-77—156
|John Inman
|80-77—157
|Rodolfo Gonzalez
|81-76—157
|a-Tim Dunlavey
|77-80—157
|a-Daniel Owen
|79-78—157
|John Elliott
|76-81—157
|Jesper Parnevik
|79-78—157
|Stu Ingraham
|77-80—157
|Eric Egloff
|82-75—157
|Mike Mitchell
|82-76—158
|Ricky Touma
|80-78—158
|Scott McGihon
|84-74—158
|Jim McGovern
|77-81—158
|Bob Ford
|80-78—158
|Tsuyoshi Yoneyama
|80-79—159
|Chris Patton
|81-78—159
|Jon Petersen
|80-79—159
|Philip Jonas
|80-79—159
|a-Ned Zachar
|78-81—159
|a-Brian Ferris
|79-80—159
|a-Jack Hall
|76-83—159
|a-Paul Simson
|82-78—160
|Bob Gilder
|80-80—160
|Ian Doig
|79-81—160
|Brian Cairns
|82-78—160
|Jerry Slagle
|80-81—161
|a-Glenn Przybylski
|81-80—161
|Bruce Nakamura
|79-82—161
|John Smoltz
|85-77—162
|Don Bell
|85-78—163
|Gerry Norquist
|81-83—164
|Hale Irwin
|79-85—164
|a-Brad Wayment
|82-82—164
|a-James Camaione
|87-78—165
|Jamie Elliott
|83-82—165
|Roy Biancalana
|82-84—166
|Tim Conley
|83-83—166
|a-Wayne Merich
|83-86—169
|a-Dennis Martin
|93-84—177
|Stan Souza
|88-90—178
|Rick Todd
|86-WD
