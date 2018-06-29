USGA-U.S. Senior Open Scores

Friday At The Broadmoor GC Colorado Springs, Colo. Purse: $4 million Yardage: 7,264; Par: 70 Second Round

a-denotes amateur

Jerry Kelly 66-69—135 Miguel Angel Jimenez 68-68—136 Tim Petrovic 72-65—137 Davis Love III 71-68—139 Philip Golding 72-67—139 Deane Pappas 68-71—139 Jay Haas 70-69—139 Paul Goydos 72-67—139 Kirk Triplett 74-66—140 David Toms 70-71—141 Paul Broadhurst 71-70—141 Todd Bailey 76-66—142 Prayad Marksaeng 71-71—142 Billy Andrade 71-71—142 Scott Parel 69-73—142 Rocco Mediate 68-74—142 Billy Mayfair 69-74—143 Kevin Sutherland 68-75—143 Brandt Jobe 70-73—143 Bob Estes 76-68—144 Scott Verplank 74-70—144 David McKenzie 70-74—144 Gene Sauers 73-71—144 Tom Pernice Jr. 73-71—144 Colin Montgomerie 71-73—144 Wes Short Jr. 74-70—144 Stephen Ames 70-74—144 Fred Couples 71-73—144 Joe Durant 71-73—144 Lee Janzen 69-75—144 Scott Dunlap 73-71—144 Bill Breen 73-72—145 Jeff Maggert 74-71—145 Doug Garwood 74-71—145 Christopher Williams 73-72—145 Grant Waite 74-71—145 Kenny Perry 71-74—145 Marco Dawson 71-74—145 Joey Sindelar 72-73—145 Carlos Franco 73-72—145 Craig Bowden 72-73—145 Tom Werkmeister 74-71—145 Andre Bossert 75-71—146 Vijay Singh 72-74—146 Scott McCarron 72-74—146 Jerry Smith 73-73—146 Larry Mize 73-73—146 Peter Fowler 73-73—146 Jarmo Sandelin 73-73—146 Ken Tanigawa 77-70—147 Duffy Waldorf 73-74—147 David Frost 71-76—147 a-Jeff Wilson 76-71—147 a-Mike Finster 72-75—147 Todd Hamilton 76-72—148 a-Robby Funk 72-76—148 Bernhard Langer 72-76—148 John Cook 72-76—148 Bobby Gage 75-73—148 Mike Genovese 72-76—148

Failed to make the cut

a-Bob Harrington 73-76—149 Kent Jones 75-74—149 Glen Day 80-69—149 Olin Browne 74-75—149 Mark Calcavecchia 73-76—149 Mark O’Meara 75-74—149 Jeff Sluman 74-75—149 Miguel Angel Martin 74-75—149 Corey Pavin 73-76—149 a-Frank Vana 73-76—149 Scott Hoch 78-71—149 Barry Lane 71-78—149 a-Robby McWilliams 73-76—149 Chris Johnson 74-76—150 Jeff Gallagher 77-73—150 Jaime Gomez 72-78—150 Jim Roy 74-76—150 Brian Mogg 74-76—150 Mark Walker 75-75—150 Doug Rohrbaugh 78-72—150 Tom Lehman 76-74—150 Steve Flesch 74-76—150 Tommy Stankowski 73-77—150 a-Steve Sear 76-74—150 Matt Seitz 77-74—151 a-Tim Hogarth 70-81—151 Magnus Atlevi 77-74—151 a-Mike McCoy 75-76—151 Scott Pieri 79-72—151 Tim Bogue 75-76—151 Kendal Yonomoto 77-74—151 Brad Bryant 76-75—151 a-Sean Knapp 79-72—151 Todd McCorkle 78-73—151 Tom Kite 75-77—152 Clark Dennis 76-76—152 Woody Austin 72-80—152 Sonny Skinner 76-76—152 a-Peter DeTemple 77-76—153 Jim Schuman 80-73—153 Steve Blake 79-74—153 David Carr 77-76—153 Brian Cooper 76-77—153 John Sikes 77-76—153 Jacob Ferenz 76-77—153 Tim Hume 72-81—153 Fred Funk 78-75—153 Chris Kaufman 75-79—154 a-Jack Larkin 79-76—155 Guy Boros 77-78—155 Steve Larick 77-78—155 Mikael Hogberg 80-76—156 Bill Harvey 82-74—156 Esteban Toledo 81-75—156 Gary March 79-77—156 John Inman 80-77—157 Rodolfo Gonzalez 81-76—157 a-Tim Dunlavey 77-80—157 a-Daniel Owen 79-78—157 John Elliott 76-81—157 Jesper Parnevik 79-78—157 Stu Ingraham 77-80—157 Eric Egloff 82-75—157 Mike Mitchell 82-76—158 Ricky Touma 80-78—158 Scott McGihon 84-74—158 Jim McGovern 77-81—158 Bob Ford 80-78—158 Tsuyoshi Yoneyama 80-79—159 Chris Patton 81-78—159 Jon Petersen 80-79—159 Philip Jonas 80-79—159 a-Ned Zachar 78-81—159 a-Brian Ferris 79-80—159 a-Jack Hall 76-83—159 a-Paul Simson 82-78—160 Bob Gilder 80-80—160 Ian Doig 79-81—160 Brian Cairns 82-78—160 Jerry Slagle 80-81—161 a-Glenn Przybylski 81-80—161 Bruce Nakamura 79-82—161 John Smoltz 85-77—162 Don Bell 85-78—163 Gerry Norquist 81-83—164 Hale Irwin 79-85—164 a-Brad Wayment 82-82—164 a-James Camaione 87-78—165 Jamie Elliott 83-82—165 Roy Biancalana 82-84—166 Tim Conley 83-83—166 a-Wayne Merich 83-86—169 a-Dennis Martin 93-84—177 Stan Souza 88-90—178 Rick Todd 86-WD

