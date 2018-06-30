USGA-U.S. Senior Open Scores

|Saturday
|At The Broadmoor GC
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|Purse: $4 million
|Yardage: 7,264; Par: 70
|Third Round
a-denotes amateur
|Jerry Kelly
|66-69-71—206
|David Toms
|70-71-66—207
|Kirk Triplett
|74-66-68—208
|Tim Petrovic
|72-65-71—208
|Brandt Jobe
|70-73-66—209
|Paul Goydos
|72-67-70—209
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|68-68-73—209
|Kevin Sutherland
|68-75-67—210
|Paul Broadhurst
|71-70-69—210
|Davis Love III
|71-68-71—210
|Colin Montgomerie
|71-73-67—211
|Billy Andrade
|71-71-69—211
|Jay Haas
|70-69-72—211
|Philip Golding
|72-67-73—212
|Lee Janzen
|69-75-69—213
|Deane Pappas
|68-71-74—213
|Bernhard Langer
|72-76-66—214
|Marco Dawson
|71-74-69—214
|Doug Garwood
|74-71-69—214
|Joe Durant
|71-73-70—214
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|73-71-70—214
|Gene Sauers
|73-71-70—214
|Billy Mayfair
|69-74-71—214
|Rocco Mediate
|68-74-72—214
|Todd Bailey
|76-66-72—214
|Vijay Singh
|72-74-69—215
|Wes Short Jr.
|74-70-71—215
|Scott Verplank
|74-70-71—215
|Craig Bowden
|72-73-71—216
|Kenny Perry
|71-74-71—216
|Christopher Williams
|73-72-71—216
|Fred Couples
|71-73-72—216
|Scott Parel
|69-73-74—216
|a-Jeff Wilson
|76-71-70—217
|Ken Tanigawa
|77-70-70—217
|Larry Mize
|73-73-71—217
|Jeff Maggert
|74-71-72—217
|David McKenzie
|70-74-73—217
|a-Mike Finster
|72-75-71—218
|David Frost
|71-76-71—218
|Peter Fowler
|73-73-72—218
|Joey Sindelar
|72-73-73—218
|Scott Dunlap
|73-71-74—218
|Bob Estes
|76-68-74—218
|Bobby Gage
|75-73-71—219
|John Cook
|72-76-71—219
|Carlos Franco
|73-72-74—219
|Stephen Ames
|70-74-75—219
|Todd Hamilton
|76-72-72—220
|Jerry Smith
|73-73-74—220
|Scott McCarron
|72-74-74—220
|Tom Werkmeister
|74-71-75—220
|Bill Breen
|73-72-75—220
|Grant Waite
|74-71-76—221
|Prayad Marksaeng
|71-71-79—221
|Duffy Waldorf
|73-74-75—222
|Jarmo Sandelin
|73-73-76—222
|a-Robby Funk
|72-76-75—223
|Andre Bossert
|75-71-77—223
|Mike Genovese
|72-76-76—224
