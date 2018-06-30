USGA-U.S. Senior Open Scores

Saturday At The Broadmoor GC Colorado Springs, Colo. Purse: $4 million Yardage: 7,264; Par: 70 Third Round

a-denotes amateur

Jerry Kelly 66-69-71—206 David Toms 70-71-66—207 Kirk Triplett 74-66-68—208 Tim Petrovic 72-65-71—208 Brandt Jobe 70-73-66—209 Paul Goydos 72-67-70—209 Miguel Angel Jimenez 68-68-73—209 Kevin Sutherland 68-75-67—210 Paul Broadhurst 71-70-69—210 Davis Love III 71-68-71—210 Colin Montgomerie 71-73-67—211 Billy Andrade 71-71-69—211 Jay Haas 70-69-72—211 Philip Golding 72-67-73—212 Lee Janzen 69-75-69—213 Deane Pappas 68-71-74—213 Bernhard Langer 72-76-66—214 Marco Dawson 71-74-69—214 Doug Garwood 74-71-69—214 Joe Durant 71-73-70—214 Tom Pernice Jr. 73-71-70—214 Gene Sauers 73-71-70—214 Billy Mayfair 69-74-71—214 Rocco Mediate 68-74-72—214 Todd Bailey 76-66-72—214 Vijay Singh 72-74-69—215 Wes Short Jr. 74-70-71—215 Scott Verplank 74-70-71—215 Craig Bowden 72-73-71—216 Kenny Perry 71-74-71—216 Christopher Williams 73-72-71—216 Fred Couples 71-73-72—216 Scott Parel 69-73-74—216 a-Jeff Wilson 76-71-70—217 Ken Tanigawa 77-70-70—217 Larry Mize 73-73-71—217 Jeff Maggert 74-71-72—217 David McKenzie 70-74-73—217 a-Mike Finster 72-75-71—218 David Frost 71-76-71—218 Peter Fowler 73-73-72—218 Joey Sindelar 72-73-73—218 Scott Dunlap 73-71-74—218 Bob Estes 76-68-74—218 Bobby Gage 75-73-71—219 John Cook 72-76-71—219 Carlos Franco 73-72-74—219 Stephen Ames 70-74-75—219 Todd Hamilton 76-72-72—220 Jerry Smith 73-73-74—220 Scott McCarron 72-74-74—220 Tom Werkmeister 74-71-75—220 Bill Breen 73-72-75—220 Grant Waite 74-71-76—221 Prayad Marksaeng 71-71-79—221 Duffy Waldorf 73-74-75—222 Jarmo Sandelin 73-73-76—222 a-Robby Funk 72-76-75—223 Andre Bossert 75-71-77—223 Mike Genovese 72-76-76—224

