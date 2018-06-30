Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

USGA-U.S. Senior Open Scores

June 30, 2018 8:34 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Saturday
At The Broadmoor GC
Colorado Springs, Colo.
Purse: $4 million
Yardage: 7,264; Par: 70
Third Round

a-denotes amateur

Jerry Kelly 66-69-71—206
David Toms 70-71-66—207
Kirk Triplett 74-66-68—208
Tim Petrovic 72-65-71—208
Brandt Jobe 70-73-66—209
Paul Goydos 72-67-70—209
Miguel Angel Jimenez 68-68-73—209
Kevin Sutherland 68-75-67—210
Paul Broadhurst 71-70-69—210
Davis Love III 71-68-71—210
Colin Montgomerie 71-73-67—211
Billy Andrade 71-71-69—211
Jay Haas 70-69-72—211
Philip Golding 72-67-73—212
Lee Janzen 69-75-69—213
Deane Pappas 68-71-74—213
Bernhard Langer 72-76-66—214
Marco Dawson 71-74-69—214
Doug Garwood 74-71-69—214
Joe Durant 71-73-70—214
Tom Pernice Jr. 73-71-70—214
Gene Sauers 73-71-70—214
Billy Mayfair 69-74-71—214
Rocco Mediate 68-74-72—214
Todd Bailey 76-66-72—214
Vijay Singh 72-74-69—215
Wes Short Jr. 74-70-71—215
Scott Verplank 74-70-71—215
Craig Bowden 72-73-71—216
Kenny Perry 71-74-71—216
Christopher Williams 73-72-71—216
Fred Couples 71-73-72—216
Scott Parel 69-73-74—216
a-Jeff Wilson 76-71-70—217
Ken Tanigawa 77-70-70—217
Larry Mize 73-73-71—217
Jeff Maggert 74-71-72—217
David McKenzie 70-74-73—217
a-Mike Finster 72-75-71—218
David Frost 71-76-71—218
Peter Fowler 73-73-72—218
Joey Sindelar 72-73-73—218
Scott Dunlap 73-71-74—218
Bob Estes 76-68-74—218
Bobby Gage 75-73-71—219
John Cook 72-76-71—219
Carlos Franco 73-72-74—219
Stephen Ames 70-74-75—219
Todd Hamilton 76-72-72—220
Jerry Smith 73-73-74—220
Scott McCarron 72-74-74—220
Tom Werkmeister 74-71-75—220
Bill Breen 73-72-75—220
Grant Waite 74-71-76—221
Prayad Marksaeng 71-71-79—221
Duffy Waldorf 73-74-75—222
Jarmo Sandelin 73-73-76—222
a-Robby Funk 72-76-75—223
Andre Bossert 75-71-77—223
Mike Genovese 72-76-76—224

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington