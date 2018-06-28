USGA-U.S. Senior Open Scores

Thursday At The Broadmoor GC Colorado Springs, Colo. Purse: $4 million Yardage: 7,264; Par: 70 (36-34)

(a-amateur)

First Round Jerry Kelly 32-34-66 Deane Pappas 33-35-68 Kevin Sutherland 33-35-68 Rocco Mediate 34-34-68 Miguel Angel Jimenez 34-34-68 Billy Mayfair 35-34-69 Lee Janzen 34-35-69 Scott Parel 34-35-69 Jay Haas 36-34-70 Brandt Jobe 38-32-70 a-Tim Hogarth 35-35-70 David McKenzie 36-34-70 David Toms 36-34-70 Stephen Ames 35-35-70 David Frost 36-35-71 Kenny Perry 35-36-71 Billy Andrade 37-34-71 Joe Durant 36-35-71 Paul Broadhurst 35-36-71 Fred Couples 38-33-71 Marco Dawson 35-36-71 Barry Lane 35-36-71 Davis Love III 35-36-71 Colin Montgomerie 36-35-71 Prayad Marksaeng 38-33-71 a-Robby Funk 36-36-72 Tim Hume 37-35-72 Bernhard Langer 36-36-72 John Cook 33-39-72 Paul Goydos 36-36-72 Woody Austin 36-36-72 Joey Sindelar 39-33-72 Craig Bowden 37-35-72 a-Mike Finster 36-36-72 Mike Genovese 36-36-72 Tim Petrovic 37-35-72 Vijay Singh 35-37-72 Scott McCarron 36-36-72 Philip Golding 37-35-72 Jaime Gomez 35-37-72 a-Frank Vana 36-37-73 Larry Mize 37-36-73 Peter Fowler 37-36-73 Scott Dunlap 37-36-73 Carlos Franco 35-38-73 Tommy Stankowski 35-38-73 Jarmo Sandelin 36-37-73 a-Robby McWilliams 35-38-73 Bill Breen 36-37-73 a-Bob Harrington 35-38-73 Duffy Waldorf 36-37-73 Gene Sauers 37-36-73 Tom Pernice Jr. 35-38-73 Mark Calcavecchia 38-35-73 Corey Pavin 34-39-73 Christopher Williams 36-37-73 Jerry Smith 36-37-73 Steve Flesch 36-38-74 Kirk Triplett 37-37-74 Tom Werkmeister 39-35-74 Chris Johnson 38-36-74 Scott Verplank 39-35-74 Jeff Maggert 37-37-74 Olin Browne 37-37-74 Jeff Sluman 38-36-74 Doug Garwood 35-39-74 Wes Short Jr. 37-37-74 Miguel Angel Martin 39-35-74 Grant Waite 37-37-74 Jim Roy 37-37-74 Brian Mogg 36-38-74 Mark Walker 38-37-75 Tim Bogue 34-41-75 Bobby Gage 39-36-75 Chris Kaufman 36-39-75 Andre Bossert 39-36-75 Kent Jones 38-37-75 Mark O’Meara 37-38-75 Tom Kite 38-37-75 a-Mike McCoy 40-35-75 John Elliott 35-41-76 Jacob Ferenz 38-38-76 Brad Bryant 36-40-76 Tom Lehman 39-37-76 Sonny Skinner 38-38-76 a-Jeff Wilson 35-41-76 a-Jack Hall 40-36-76 a-Steve Sear 35-41-76 Todd Bailey 37-39-76 Bob Estes 39-37-76 Todd Hamilton 38-38-76 Clark Dennis 37-39-76 Brian Cooper 35-41-76 Kendal Yonomoto 41-36-77 John Sikes 39-38-77 Jim McGovern 37-40-77 Guy Boros 37-40-77 Steve Larick 37-40-77 Stu Ingraham 38-39-77 Matt Seitz 40-37-77 a-Peter DeTemple 39-38-77 Ken Tanigawa 40-37-77 Jeff Gallagher 39-38-77 Magnus Atlevi 38-39-77 a-Tim Dunlavey 40-37-77 David Carr 39-38-77 Doug Rohrbaugh 38-40-78 Scott Hoch 37-41-78 Todd McCorkle 39-39-78 Fred Funk 39-39-78 a-Ned Zachar 40-38-78 Bruce Nakamura 39-40-79 a-Brian Ferris 42-37-79 a-Sean Knapp 41-38-79 Jesper Parnevik 41-38-79 Ian Doig 40-39-79 Hale Irwin 38-41-79 a-Jack Larkin 39-40-79 Gary March 38-41-79 Steve Blake 41-38-79 a-Daniel Owen 37-42-79 Scott Pieri 43-36-79 Bob Ford 40-40-80 Bob Gilder 41-39-80 a-Jerry Slagle 40-40-80 Mikael Hogberg 40-40-80 Jim Schuman 43-37-80 John Inman 38-42-80 Glen Day 40-40-80 Tsuyoshi Yoneyama 37-43-80 Philip Jonas 40-40-80 Jon Petersen 41-39-80 Ricky Touma 39-41-80 Gerry Norquist 38-43-81 Esteban Toledo 45-36-81 Chris Patton 40-41-81 Rodolfo Gonzalez 41-40-81 a-Glenn Przybylski 42-39-81 Roy Biancalana 41-41-82 Brian Cairns 39-43-82 Eric Egloff 40-42-82 Bill Harvey 39-43-82 a-Paul Simson 42-40-82 a-Brad Wayment 40-42-82 Mike Mitchell 41-41-82 Jamie Elliott 42-41-83 Tim Conley 42-41-83 a-Wayne Merich 42-41-83 Scott McGihon 44-40-84 Don Bell 45-40-85 John Smoltz 42-43-85 Rick Todd 41-45-86 a-James Camaione 45-42-87 Stan Souza 43-45-88 a-Dennis Martin 41-52-93 Tommy Armour III WD

