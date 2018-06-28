USGA-U.S. Senior Open Scores

|Thursday
|At The Broadmoor GC
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|Purse: $4 million
|Yardage: 7,264; Par: 70 (36-34)
(a-amateur)
|First Round
|Jerry Kelly
|32-34-66
|Deane Pappas
|33-35-68
|Kevin Sutherland
|33-35-68
|Rocco Mediate
|34-34-68
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|34-34-68
|Billy Mayfair
|35-34-69
|Lee Janzen
|34-35-69
|Scott Parel
|34-35-69
|Jay Haas
|36-34-70
|Brandt Jobe
|38-32-70
|a-Tim Hogarth
|35-35-70
|David McKenzie
|36-34-70
|David Toms
|36-34-70
|Stephen Ames
|35-35-70
|David Frost
|36-35-71
|Kenny Perry
|35-36-71
|Billy Andrade
|37-34-71
|Joe Durant
|36-35-71
|Paul Broadhurst
|35-36-71
|Fred Couples
|38-33-71
|Marco Dawson
|35-36-71
|Barry Lane
|35-36-71
|Davis Love III
|35-36-71
|Colin Montgomerie
|36-35-71
|Prayad Marksaeng
|38-33-71
|a-Robby Funk
|36-36-72
|Tim Hume
|37-35-72
|Bernhard Langer
|36-36-72
|John Cook
|33-39-72
|Paul Goydos
|36-36-72
|Woody Austin
|36-36-72
|Joey Sindelar
|39-33-72
|Craig Bowden
|37-35-72
|a-Mike Finster
|36-36-72
|Mike Genovese
|36-36-72
|Tim Petrovic
|37-35-72
|Vijay Singh
|35-37-72
|Scott McCarron
|36-36-72
|Philip Golding
|37-35-72
|Jaime Gomez
|35-37-72
|a-Frank Vana
|36-37-73
|Larry Mize
|37-36-73
|Peter Fowler
|37-36-73
|Scott Dunlap
|37-36-73
|Carlos Franco
|35-38-73
|Tommy Stankowski
|35-38-73
|Jarmo Sandelin
|36-37-73
|a-Robby McWilliams
|35-38-73
|Bill Breen
|36-37-73
|a-Bob Harrington
|35-38-73
|Duffy Waldorf
|36-37-73
|Gene Sauers
|37-36-73
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|35-38-73
|Mark Calcavecchia
|38-35-73
|Corey Pavin
|34-39-73
|Christopher Williams
|36-37-73
|Jerry Smith
|36-37-73
|Steve Flesch
|36-38-74
|Kirk Triplett
|37-37-74
|Tom Werkmeister
|39-35-74
|Chris Johnson
|38-36-74
|Scott Verplank
|39-35-74
|Jeff Maggert
|37-37-74
|Olin Browne
|37-37-74
|Jeff Sluman
|38-36-74
|Doug Garwood
|35-39-74
|Wes Short Jr.
|37-37-74
|Miguel Angel Martin
|39-35-74
|Grant Waite
|37-37-74
|Jim Roy
|37-37-74
|Brian Mogg
|36-38-74
|Mark Walker
|38-37-75
|Tim Bogue
|34-41-75
|Bobby Gage
|39-36-75
|Chris Kaufman
|36-39-75
|Andre Bossert
|39-36-75
|Kent Jones
|38-37-75
|Mark O’Meara
|37-38-75
|Tom Kite
|38-37-75
|a-Mike McCoy
|40-35-75
|John Elliott
|35-41-76
|Jacob Ferenz
|38-38-76
|Brad Bryant
|36-40-76
|Tom Lehman
|39-37-76
|Sonny Skinner
|38-38-76
|a-Jeff Wilson
|35-41-76
|a-Jack Hall
|40-36-76
|a-Steve Sear
|35-41-76
|Todd Bailey
|37-39-76
|Bob Estes
|39-37-76
|Todd Hamilton
|38-38-76
|Clark Dennis
|37-39-76
|Brian Cooper
|35-41-76
|Kendal Yonomoto
|41-36-77
|John Sikes
|39-38-77
|Jim McGovern
|37-40-77
|Guy Boros
|37-40-77
|Steve Larick
|37-40-77
|Stu Ingraham
|38-39-77
|Matt Seitz
|40-37-77
|a-Peter DeTemple
|39-38-77
|Ken Tanigawa
|40-37-77
|Jeff Gallagher
|39-38-77
|Magnus Atlevi
|38-39-77
|a-Tim Dunlavey
|40-37-77
|David Carr
|39-38-77
|Doug Rohrbaugh
|38-40-78
|Scott Hoch
|37-41-78
|Todd McCorkle
|39-39-78
|Fred Funk
|39-39-78
|a-Ned Zachar
|40-38-78
|Bruce Nakamura
|39-40-79
|a-Brian Ferris
|42-37-79
|a-Sean Knapp
|41-38-79
|Jesper Parnevik
|41-38-79
|Ian Doig
|40-39-79
|Hale Irwin
|38-41-79
|a-Jack Larkin
|39-40-79
|Gary March
|38-41-79
|Steve Blake
|41-38-79
|a-Daniel Owen
|37-42-79
|Scott Pieri
|43-36-79
|Bob Ford
|40-40-80
|Bob Gilder
|41-39-80
|a-Jerry Slagle
|40-40-80
|Mikael Hogberg
|40-40-80
|Jim Schuman
|43-37-80
|John Inman
|38-42-80
|Glen Day
|40-40-80
|Tsuyoshi Yoneyama
|37-43-80
|Philip Jonas
|40-40-80
|Jon Petersen
|41-39-80
|Ricky Touma
|39-41-80
|Gerry Norquist
|38-43-81
|Esteban Toledo
|45-36-81
|Chris Patton
|40-41-81
|Rodolfo Gonzalez
|41-40-81
|a-Glenn Przybylski
|42-39-81
|Roy Biancalana
|41-41-82
|Brian Cairns
|39-43-82
|Eric Egloff
|40-42-82
|Bill Harvey
|39-43-82
|a-Paul Simson
|42-40-82
|a-Brad Wayment
|40-42-82
|Mike Mitchell
|41-41-82
|Jamie Elliott
|42-41-83
|Tim Conley
|42-41-83
|a-Wayne Merich
|42-41-83
|Scott McGihon
|44-40-84
|Don Bell
|45-40-85
|John Smoltz
|42-43-85
|Rick Todd
|41-45-86
|a-James Camaione
|45-42-87
|Stan Souza
|43-45-88
|a-Dennis Martin
|41-52-93
|Tommy Armour III
|WD
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.