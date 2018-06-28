Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
USGA-U.S. Senior Open Scores

June 28, 2018 10:31 pm
 
Thursday
At The Broadmoor GC
Colorado Springs, Colo.
Purse: $4 million
Yardage: 7,264; Par: 70 (36-34)

(a-amateur)

First Round
Jerry Kelly 32-34-66
Deane Pappas 33-35-68
Kevin Sutherland 33-35-68
Rocco Mediate 34-34-68
Miguel Angel Jimenez 34-34-68
Billy Mayfair 35-34-69
Lee Janzen 34-35-69
Scott Parel 34-35-69
Jay Haas 36-34-70
Brandt Jobe 38-32-70
a-Tim Hogarth 35-35-70
David McKenzie 36-34-70
David Toms 36-34-70
Stephen Ames 35-35-70
David Frost 36-35-71
Kenny Perry 35-36-71
Billy Andrade 37-34-71
Joe Durant 36-35-71
Paul Broadhurst 35-36-71
Fred Couples 38-33-71
Marco Dawson 35-36-71
Barry Lane 35-36-71
Davis Love III 35-36-71
Colin Montgomerie 36-35-71
Prayad Marksaeng 38-33-71
a-Robby Funk 36-36-72
Tim Hume 37-35-72
Bernhard Langer 36-36-72
John Cook 33-39-72
Paul Goydos 36-36-72
Woody Austin 36-36-72
Joey Sindelar 39-33-72
Craig Bowden 37-35-72
a-Mike Finster 36-36-72
Mike Genovese 36-36-72
Tim Petrovic 37-35-72
Vijay Singh 35-37-72
Scott McCarron 36-36-72
Philip Golding 37-35-72
Jaime Gomez 35-37-72
a-Frank Vana 36-37-73
Larry Mize 37-36-73
Peter Fowler 37-36-73
Scott Dunlap 37-36-73
Carlos Franco 35-38-73
Tommy Stankowski 35-38-73
Jarmo Sandelin 36-37-73
a-Robby McWilliams 35-38-73
Bill Breen 36-37-73
a-Bob Harrington 35-38-73
Duffy Waldorf 36-37-73
Gene Sauers 37-36-73
Tom Pernice Jr. 35-38-73
Mark Calcavecchia 38-35-73
Corey Pavin 34-39-73
Christopher Williams 36-37-73
Jerry Smith 36-37-73
Steve Flesch 36-38-74
Kirk Triplett 37-37-74
Tom Werkmeister 39-35-74
Chris Johnson 38-36-74
Scott Verplank 39-35-74
Jeff Maggert 37-37-74
Olin Browne 37-37-74
Jeff Sluman 38-36-74
Doug Garwood 35-39-74
Wes Short Jr. 37-37-74
Miguel Angel Martin 39-35-74
Grant Waite 37-37-74
Jim Roy 37-37-74
Brian Mogg 36-38-74
Mark Walker 38-37-75
Tim Bogue 34-41-75
Bobby Gage 39-36-75
Chris Kaufman 36-39-75
Andre Bossert 39-36-75
Kent Jones 38-37-75
Mark O’Meara 37-38-75
Tom Kite 38-37-75
a-Mike McCoy 40-35-75
John Elliott 35-41-76
Jacob Ferenz 38-38-76
Brad Bryant 36-40-76
Tom Lehman 39-37-76
Sonny Skinner 38-38-76
a-Jeff Wilson 35-41-76
a-Jack Hall 40-36-76
a-Steve Sear 35-41-76
Todd Bailey 37-39-76
Bob Estes 39-37-76
Todd Hamilton 38-38-76
Clark Dennis 37-39-76
Brian Cooper 35-41-76
Kendal Yonomoto 41-36-77
John Sikes 39-38-77
Jim McGovern 37-40-77
Guy Boros 37-40-77
Steve Larick 37-40-77
Stu Ingraham 38-39-77
Matt Seitz 40-37-77
a-Peter DeTemple 39-38-77
Ken Tanigawa 40-37-77
Jeff Gallagher 39-38-77
Magnus Atlevi 38-39-77
a-Tim Dunlavey 40-37-77
David Carr 39-38-77
Doug Rohrbaugh 38-40-78
Scott Hoch 37-41-78
Todd McCorkle 39-39-78
Fred Funk 39-39-78
a-Ned Zachar 40-38-78
Bruce Nakamura 39-40-79
a-Brian Ferris 42-37-79
a-Sean Knapp 41-38-79
Jesper Parnevik 41-38-79
Ian Doig 40-39-79
Hale Irwin 38-41-79
a-Jack Larkin 39-40-79
Gary March 38-41-79
Steve Blake 41-38-79
a-Daniel Owen 37-42-79
Scott Pieri 43-36-79
Bob Ford 40-40-80
Bob Gilder 41-39-80
a-Jerry Slagle 40-40-80
Mikael Hogberg 40-40-80
Jim Schuman 43-37-80
John Inman 38-42-80
Glen Day 40-40-80
Tsuyoshi Yoneyama 37-43-80
Philip Jonas 40-40-80
Jon Petersen 41-39-80
Ricky Touma 39-41-80
Gerry Norquist 38-43-81
Esteban Toledo 45-36-81
Chris Patton 40-41-81
Rodolfo Gonzalez 41-40-81
a-Glenn Przybylski 42-39-81
Roy Biancalana 41-41-82
Brian Cairns 39-43-82
Eric Egloff 40-42-82
Bill Harvey 39-43-82
a-Paul Simson 42-40-82
a-Brad Wayment 40-42-82
Mike Mitchell 41-41-82
Jamie Elliott 42-41-83
Tim Conley 42-41-83
a-Wayne Merich 42-41-83
Scott McGihon 44-40-84
Don Bell 45-40-85
John Smoltz 42-43-85
Rick Todd 41-45-86
a-James Camaione 45-42-87
Stan Souza 43-45-88
a-Dennis Martin 41-52-93
Tommy Armour III WD

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

