Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

DETROIT TIGERS — Signed OF Parker Meadows to a minor league contract.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Justin Grimm on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Sunday. Recalled RHP Jason Adam from Omaha (PCL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Daniel Mengden on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Sunday. Recalled RHP Chris Bassitt from Nashville (PCL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Designated 3B Gio Urshela for assignment. Recalled LHP Ryan Borucki froim Buffalo (IL).
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Braden Shipley to Reno (PCL). Recalled RHP Jimmie Sherfy from Reno. Sent OF Steven Souza Jr. to Visalia (Cal) for a rehab assignment. Signed RHPs Ryan Miller and Matt Mercer to minor league contracts.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Lucas Sims to Gwinnett (IL). Assigned 2B Phil Gosselin outright to Gwinnett. Recalled RHP Matt Wisler from Gwinnett.
CHICAGO CUBS — Signed OF Cole Roederer to a minor league contract.
MIAMI MARLINS — Named D.J. Svihlik director of amateur scouting.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent RHP Pat Neshek to Reading (EL) for a rehab assignment.
OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed INF Ryan Wolfsberg.
National Football League
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Agreed to terms with DE Danielle Hunter on a contract extension.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Traded F Conor Sheary and D Matt Hunwick to Buffalo for a conditional 2019 fourth-round draft pick.
|SOCCER
|United Soccer League
USL — Suspended Tampa Bay F Leon Taylor one game.
PROVIDENCE — Named Destiny Clark assistant women’s volleyball coach.
THE CITADEL — Named John Brush assistant athletic director for athletic communications.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.