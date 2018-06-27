Listen Live Sports

Wednesday's Sports Transactions

June 27, 2018
 
BASEBALL
American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Signed OF Parker Meadows to a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Justin Grimm on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Sunday. Recalled RHP Jason Adam from Omaha (PCL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Daniel Mengden on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Sunday. Recalled RHP Chris Bassitt from Nashville (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Designated 3B Gio Urshela for assignment. Recalled LHP Ryan Borucki froim Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Braden Shipley to Reno (PCL). Recalled RHP Jimmie Sherfy from Reno. Sent OF Steven Souza Jr. to Visalia (Cal) for a rehab assignment. Signed RHPs Ryan Miller and Matt Mercer to minor league contracts.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Lucas Sims to Gwinnett (IL). Assigned 2B Phil Gosselin outright to Gwinnett. Recalled RHP Matt Wisler from Gwinnett.

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed OF Cole Roederer to a minor league contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Named D.J. Svihlik director of amateur scouting.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent RHP Pat Neshek to Reading (EL) for a rehab assignment.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed INF Ryan Wolfsberg.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Agreed to terms with DE Danielle Hunter on a contract extension.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Traded F Conor Sheary and D Matt Hunwick to Buffalo for a conditional 2019 fourth-round draft pick.

SOCCER
United Soccer League

USL — Suspended Tampa Bay F Leon Taylor one game.

COLLEGE

PROVIDENCE — Named Destiny Clark assistant women’s volleyball coach.

THE CITADEL — Named John Brush assistant athletic director for athletic communications.

