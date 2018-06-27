Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed OF Craig Gentry and RHP Darren O’Day on the 10-day DL; Gentry retroactive to Sunday. Recalled INF Steve Wilkerson and RHP Jimmy Yacabonis from Norfolk (IL). Signed RHP Yeancarlos Lleras to a minor league contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Fired pitching coach Chris Bosio. Promoted bullpen coach Rick Anderson to pitching coach. Signed OF Parker Meadows to a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Justin Grimm on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Sunday. Recalled RHP Jason Adam from Omaha (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed LHP John Lamb on the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Akeel Morris to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled RHP Jake Jewell and INF Nolan Fontana from Salt Lake.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Daniel Mengden on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Sunday. Recalled RHP Chris Bassitt from Nashville (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Designated 3B Gio Urshela for assignment. Recalled LHP Ryan Borucki from Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed C Alex Avila on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Sunday. Optioned RHP Braden Shipley to Reno (PCL). Recalled RHP Jimmie Sherfy from Reno. Reinstated LHP Robbie Ray from the 10-day DL. Sent OF Steven Souza Jr. to Visalia (Cal) for a rehab assignment. Signed RHPs Ryan Miller and Matt Mercer to minor league contracts.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHPs Lucas Sims and Matt Wisler to Gwinnett (IL). Assigned 2B Phil Gosselin outright to Gwinnett. Selected the contract of RHP Wes Parsons from Gwinnett. Transferred RHP Mike Soroka to the 60-day DL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated RHP Brandon Morrow from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Cory Mazzoni to Iowa (PCL). Signed 3B Luke Reynolds; LHP Chris Allen; SSs Miguel Pabon and Levi Jordan; OFs Dalton Hurd, Ezequiel Pagan and Cole Roederer; and RHPs Riley Thompson, Kohl Franklin and Ethan Roberts to minor league contracts.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHPs Jeff Hman and Brooks Pounders to Albuquerque (PCL). Reinstated LHP Mike Dunn and RHP Scott Oberg from the 10-day DL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Named D.J. Svihlik director of amateur scouting.

NEW YORK METS — Signed 2B Carlos Cortes to a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent RHP Pat Neshek to Reading (EL) for a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed INF Sean Rodriguez on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Monday. Selected the contract of RHP Tanner Anderson from Indianapolis (IL). Transferred RHP A.J. Schugel to the 60-day DL.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed INF Ryan Wolfsberg.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released SS Joel McKeithan.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released 1B/3B Matt Dacey.

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Sold the contract of LHP Matt Portland to the Chicago White Sox. Released C Ryan Dickt.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed LHP Mark Reyes. Released OF Tom Stoffel.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Released 3B Luis Jean.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA BOARD OF GOVERNORS — Extended the contract of commissioner Adam Silver through the 2023-24 season.

PHOENIX SUNS — Named Joe Prunty, Corliss Williamson, Jamelle McMillan and Jason Staudt assistant coaches.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed G Braden Smith.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Agreed to terms with DE Danielle Hunter on a contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Kevin Connauton to a two-year contract.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Traded G Jean-Francois Berube to Columbus for F Jordan Schroeder.

MINNESOTA WILD — Re-signed F Kyle Rau to a two-year, two-way contract.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Traded F Conor Sheary and D Matt Hunwick to Buffalo for a conditional 2019 fourth-round draft pick. Re-signed F Riley Sheahan to a one-year contract.

SOCCER United Soccer League

USL — Suspended Tampa Bay F Leon Taylor one game.

COLLEGE

BROWN — Named Olivia Healy women’s basketball operations coordinator.

FLORIDA GULF COAST — Announced junior women’s soccer F Evdokia Popadinova is transferring from Northwestern Ohio.

PROVIDENCE — Named Destiny Clark assistant women’s volleyball coach.

TCU — Announced senior women’s basketball G Jaycee Bradley is transferring from South Dakota.

THE CITADEL — Named John Brush assistant athletic director for athletic communications.

