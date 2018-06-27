Listen Live Sports

What if your World Cup team is tied when group play ends?

June 27, 2018 11:33 am
 
If two or more teams are tied on points in their group at the World Cup, here’s how FIFA decides who finishes where:

a) best goal difference;

b) most goals scored;

c) points from head-to-head games between the teams involved;

d) if more than two teams are tied, best goal difference from matches between the teams involved;

e) most goals scored in all matches between the teams concerned;

f) fewest points deducted based on yellow and red cards received in all group matches, as follows: a 1-point deduction for a yellow card, a 3-point deduction for a red card issued as a result of a second yellow, a 4-point deduction for a straight red, and a 5-point deduction for a straight red issued after a yellow card.

g) drawing of lots by FIFA.

The only time FIFA has ever drawn lots to break a tie in a World Cup group was at the 1990 edition in Italy, when Ireland and the Netherlands tied for second place in their group. The Netherlands wound up third, but both teams had already advanced under the 24-team format in place at the time.

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

