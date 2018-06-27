Wife of Denver Broncos owner says she also has Alzheimer’s

DENVER (AP) — The wife of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen says she has Alzheimer’s, a disease which led her husband to give up control of the team four years ago.

In an announcement Wednesday, Annabel Bowlen said she wanted to make her diagnosis public right away to help raise awareness about others dealing with the disease.

“I feel that it is important for people to know that those in my situation do not need to completely withdraw from their daily activities,” Annabel Bowlen said in a statement released through the team. “Based on my own experience with Pat, there will still be many joyous and rewarding moments for me as well as my family and friends.

“I intend to proceed in life with the same strength, courage and endurance that Pat has shown in his battle with this disease. Like Pat, I know there will be good days and bad days ahead.”

Her five children said in a statement that they have been inspired by the strength and courage she has shown while supporting their father. The statement says they’re confident she will bring “the same grace, compassion and determination to her fight.”

The team was placed in a trust when Pat Bowlen stepped down in 2014 because of Alzheimer’s. The trust is overseen by three people, including team president and CEO Joe Ellis.

___

