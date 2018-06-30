WIMBLEDON ’18: 7-time champ Serena Williams back as mom

LONDON (AP) — Women to watch at Wimbledon, where play begins Monday:

___

SIMONA HALEP

Seeded: 1

Ranked: 1

Age: 26

Country: Romania

2018 Match Record: 35-6

2018 Singles Titles: 2

Career Singles Titles: 17

Grand Slam Singles Titles: 1 — French Open (’18)

Last 5 Wimbledons: ’17-Lost in Quarterfinals, ’16-QF, ’15- 1st, ’14-SF, ’13-2nd

Aces: Went 6-0 in 3-setters during clay circuit. … Leads tour in percentage of return games won at 50.2 this season.

Topspin: Pulled out of grass-court tuneup in Eastbourne, citing an Achilles injury. … Coming off first major title, at Roland Garros, so finally knows she can win the big one.

___

CAROLINE WOZNIACKI

Seeded: 2

Ranked: 2

Age: 27

Country: Denmark

2018 Match Record: 31-9

2018 Singles Titles: 2

Career Singles Titles: 29

Grand Slam Singles Titles: 1 — Australian Open (’18)

Last 5 Wimbledons: ’17-4th, ’16-1st, ’15-4th, ’14-4th, ’13-2nd

Aces: 2006 junior champion at Wimbledon. … First Grand Slam title as a professional came in January in Australia.

Topspin: Wimbledon is only major where she’s never reached at least a quarterfinal; showed she knows how to get her game to work on grass by winning Eastbourne title Saturday.

___

GARBINE MUGURUZA

Seeded: 3

Ranked: 3

Age: 24

Country: Spain

2018 Match Record: 21-11

2018 Singles Titles: 1

Career Singles Titles: 6

Grand Slam Singles Titles: 2 — Wimbledon (’17), French Open (’16)

Last 5 Wimbledons: ’17-Won Championship, ’16-2nd, ’15-Runner-Up, ’14-1st, ’13-2nd

Aces: Is the only player to beat each Williams sister in a Grand Slam final, including Venus at Wimbledon for last year’s title.

Topspin: Dropped only one set on the way to the 2017 trophy at the All England Club and certainly capable of another such run.

___

SLOANE STEPHENS

Seeded: 4

Ranked: 4

Age: 25

Country: United States

2018 Match Record: 21-9

2018 Singles Titles: 1

Career Singles Titles: 6

Grand Slam Singles Titles: 1 — U.S. Open (’17)

Last 5 Wimbledons: ’17-1st, ’16-3rd, ’15-3rd, ’14-1st, ’13-QF

Aces: Either reached the final or lost in the first round at each of the past four major tournaments, including title in New York and runner-up showing in Paris.

Topspin: Her court coverage and ability to go from defense to offense make her a threat on all surfaces, including grass.

___

PETRA KVITOVA

Seeded: 8

Ranked: 8

Age: 28

Country: Czech Republic

2018 Match Record: 37-7

2018 Singles Titles: 5

Career Singles Titles: 25

Grand Slam Singles Titles: 2 — Wimbledon (’11, ’14)

Last 5 Wimbledons: ’17-2nd, ’16-2nd, ’15-3rd, ’14-W, ’13-QF

Aces: Pulled out of grass-court tuneup with hamstring injury. … Leads tour with 7-1 record against top-10 opponents in 2018.

Topspin: A popular pick to win what would be her third title at the All England Club. If she’s healthy, her lefty serve and forehand work well on the grass.

___

VENUS WILLIAMS

Seeded: 9

Ranked: 9

Age: 38

Country: United States

2018 Match Record: 10-7

2018 Singles Titles: 0

Career Singles Titles: 49

Grand Slam Singles Titles: 7 — Wimbledon (’00, ’01, ’05, ’07, ’08), U.S. Open (’00, ’01)

Last 5 Wimbledons: ’17-RU, ’16-SF, ’15-4th, ’14-3rd, ’13-Did Not Play

Aces: Making 21st Wimbledon appearance. … Most recent major title came at the All England Club in 2008.

Topspin: After reaching two Grand Slam finals in 2017, lost in first round of both so far in 2018. Every time folks are ready to write her off, though, she makes another strong showing.

___

MADISON KEYS

Seeded: 10

Ranked: 10

Age: 23

Country: United States

2018 Match Record: 16-9

2018 Singles Titles: 0

Career Singles Titles: 3

Grand Slam Singles Titles: 0 — Best: RU, U.S. Open (’17)

Last 5 Wimbledons: ’17-2nd, ’16-4th, ’15-QF, ’14-3rd, ’13-3rd

Aces: Only six women have won a higher percentage of service points this year.

Topspin: If she can reach a major semifinal on clay, as she did at Roland Garros, should be able to go far on grass.

___

SERENA WILLIAMS

Seeded: 25

Ranked: 183

Age: 36

Country: United States

2018 Match Record: 5-2

2018 Singles Titles: 0

Career Singles Titles: 72

Grand Slam Singles Titles: 23 — Wimbledon (’02, ’03, ’09, ’10, ’12, ’15, ’16), U.S. Open (’99, ’02, ’08, ’12, ’13, ’14), Australian Open (’03, ’05, ’07, ’09, ’10, ’15, ’17), French Open (’02, ’13, ’15)

Last 5 Wimbledons: ’17-DNP, ’16-W, ’15-W, ’14-3rd, ’13-4th

Aces: Playing at the All England Club for the first time since becoming a mother last September. … Sat out Grand Slam action for 16 months until returning at the French Open in May.

Topspin: Never overlook Williams, no matter how few matches she’s played recently.

___

___

