WIMBLEDON ’18: Roger Federer eyes record-extending 9th title

LONDON (AP) — Men to watch at Wimbledon, where play begins Monday:
___
ROGER FEDERER
Seeded: 1
Ranked: 2
Age: 36
Country: Switzerland
2018 Match Record: 25-3
2018 Singles Titles: 3
Career Singles Titles: 98
Grand Slam Singles Titles: 20 — Wimbledon (’03, ’04, ’05, ’06, ’07, ’09, ’12, ’17), U.S. Open (’04, ’05, ’06, ’07, ’08), Australian Open (’04, ’06, ’07, ’10, ’17, ’18), French Open (’09)
Last 5 Wimbledons: ’17-Won Championship, ’16-Lost in Semifinals, ’15-Runner-Up, ’14-RU, ’13-2nd
Aces: After skipping clay-court season for second year in a row, won title on grass at Stuttgart, then reached final at Halle before losing to Borna Coric, possible fourth-round opponent at Wimbledon.
Topspin: Even as 37th birthday (Aug. 8) nears, tough to count out Federer at a tournament he’s won more times than any other man.
___
RAFAEL NADAL
Seeded: 2
Ranked: 1
Age: 32
Country: Spain
2018 Match Record: 30-2
2018 Singles Titles: 4
Career Singles Titles: 79
Grand Slam Singles Titles: 17 — Wimbledon (’08, ’10), U.S. Open (’10, ’13, ’17), French Open (’05, ’06, ’07, ’08, ’10, ’11, ’12, ’13, ’14, ’17, ’18), Australian Open (’09)
Last 5 Wimbledons: ’17-4th, ’16-Did Not Play, ’15-2nd, ’14-4th, ’13-1st
Aces: Has not competed since winning record-extending 11th French Open title on June 10. … Four of past five Wimbledon losses came against opponents ranked 100th or worse.
Topspin: Since reaching the final in five consecutive Wimbledon appearances from 2006-11, hasn’t been past the fourth round.
___
MARIN CILIC
Seeded: 3
Ranked: 5
Age: 29
Country: Croatia
2018 Match Record: 27-9
2018 Singles Titles: 1
Career Singles Titles: 18
Grand Slam Singles Titles: 1 — U.S. Open (’14)
Last 5 Wimbledons: ’17-RU, ’16-QF, ’15-QF, ’14-QF, ’13-2nd
Aces: Runner-up to Federer at two of the past four majors. … Won Queen’s Club grass-court tuneup last week, beating Novak Djokovic in the final.
Topspin: When his serve and forehand are clicking, as big a threat as anyone to make a deep run.
___
JUAN MARTIN DEL POTRO
Seeded: 5
Ranked: 4
Age: 29
Country: Argentina
2018 Match Record: 28-7
2018 Singles Titles: 2
Career Singles Titles: 22
Grand Slam Singles Titles: 1 — U.S. Open (’09)
Last 5 Wimbledons: ’17-2nd, ’16-3rd, ’15-DNP, ’14-DNP, ’13-SF
Aces: Back at career-best No. 4 in rankings after semifinal run at Roland Garros.
Topspin: Biggest forehand in the game could carry him far at All England Club.
___
JOHN ISNER
Seeded: 9
Ranked: 10
Age: 33
Country: United States
2018 Match Record: 16-11
2018 Singles Titles: 1
Career Singles Titles: 13
Grand Slam Singles Titles: 0 — Best: QF, U.S. Open (’11)
Last 5 Wimbledons: ’17-2nd, ’16-3rd, ’15-3rd, ’14-3rd, ’13-2nd
Aces: Ranks 2nd in 2018 in aces and percentage of service games won.
Topspin: Never has put together a second-week run at the place where he won the longest tennis match in history in 2010.
___
NOVAK DJOKOVIC
Seeded: 12
Ranked: 17
Age: 31
Country: Serbia
2018 Match Record: 18-9
2018 Singles Titles: 0
Career Singles Titles: 68
Grand Slam Singles Titles: 12 — Wimbledon (’11, ’14, ’15), U.S. Open (’11, ’15), Australian Open (’08, ’11, ’12, ’13, ’15, ’16), French Open (’16)
Last 5 Wimbledons: ’17-QF, ’16-3rd, ’15-W, ’14-W, ’13-RU
Aces: Reached 1st tour final in nearly a year last week, and it was on grass. Good sign as he tries to come back from right elbow troubles.
Topspin: Has won 12 of past 15 matches after going 6-6 to start 2018.
___
NICK KYRGIOS
Seeded: 15
Ranked: 19
Age: 23
Country: Australia
2018 Match Record: 16-6
2018 Singles Titles: 1
Career Singles Titles: 4
Grand Slam Singles Titles: 0 — Best: QF, Wimbledon (’14), Australian Open (’15)
Last 5 Wimbledons: ’17-1st, ’16-4th, ’15-4th, ’14-QF, ’13-DNP
Aces: Only three players have hit more aces or won a higher percentage of service games this season.
Topspin: If he can maintain focus and play up to his abilities, can go far on a surface that suits his game.
___
ANDY MURRAY
Seeded: Unseeded
Ranked: 156
Age: 31
Country: Britain
2018 Match Record: 1-2
2018 Singles Titles: 0
Career Singles Titles: 45
Grand Slam Singles Titles: 3 — Wimbledon (’13, ’16), U.S. Open (’12)
Last 5 Wimbledons: ’17-QF, ’16-W, ’15-Lost in Semifinals, ’14-QF, ’13-W
Aces: Ranks 3rd among all active players in career percentage of return games won, trailing only Nadal and Djokovic.
Topspin: Played only three matches in the last year because of hip surgery. … Streak of making at least QFs in last 10 Wimbledon appearances could be in danger.
___
Follow Howard Fendrich on Twitter at http://twitter.com/HowardFendrich
___
More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.