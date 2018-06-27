Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wisconsin legislative leader open to incentives for Harley

June 27, 2018 6:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he’s open to considering tax breaks to keep Harley-Davidson jobs in the state, but he feels existing incentives are competitive.

President Donald Trump has been tweeting criticism of Harley this week after the company announced it was shipping some motorcycle production overseas to avoid European Union tariffs.

Vos said Wednesday that he “would never do anything that hurts the ability of Harley-Davidson to be competitive worldwide.” As for Trump’s tweets, Vos said he would “prefer to use more of a carrot approach to say what can we do to make sure you stay here as opposed to a stick.”

Trump is scheduled to be in Wisconsin on Thursday for the groundbreaking of the Foxconn Technology Group factory.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington