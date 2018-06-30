Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Woman injured when gun accidentally fires in Tennessee store

June 30, 2018 10:35 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LEXINGTON, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a woman was injured when a gun she carried into a Walmart fired a shot after falling from its holster and hitting the floor.

The Jackson Sun reports that bullet fragments hit the woman in the leg at the store in Lexington. She was treated and released at a hospital Thursday.

Lexington police Capt. Jeff Middleton says the woman walked into the store with the gun in the holster at her side.

He says while she was getting a cart, the gun became dislodged and fell to the ground. The impact caused the gun to go off, sending a bullet to the floor and fragments into the air.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Middleton says she has a gun-carrying permit. He says the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington