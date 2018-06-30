Listen Live Sports

Wonder Gadot beats heat to win $1 million Queen’s Plate

June 30, 2018 6:22 pm
 
TORONTO (AP) — Wonder Gadot won the 159th running of the $1 million Queen’s Plate on Saturday at hot and muggy Woodbine Racetrack.

The 3-year-old filly beat Aheadbyacentury by five lengths, running 1 1/4 miles in 2:02.26 in the first jewel of Canada’s Triple Crown.

John Velazquez rode the winner for owner Gary Barner and trainer Mark Casse.

Wonder Gadot is the second straight filly to win the event, following Holy Helena, and the fourth in eight years.

Cooler Mike was third in the 16-horse field.

The other Triple Crown races are the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes on July 24 on Fort Erie Racetrack’s dirt course and the $400,000 Breeder’s Stakes turf race at Woodbine on Aug. 18.

