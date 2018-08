World Cup Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT FIRST ROUND GROUP A W T L GF GA Pts x-Uruguay 3 0 0 5 0 9 x-Russia 2 1 0 8 4 6 Saudi Arabia 1 0 2 2 7 3 Egypt 0 0 3 2 6 0

x-advanced to second round

Thursday, June 14 At Moscow

Russia 5, Saudi Arabia 0

Friday, June 15 At Yekaterinburg, Russia

Uruguay 1, Egypt 0

Tuesday, June 19 At St. Petersburg, Russia

Russia 3, Egypt 1

Wednesday, June 20 At Rostov-on-Don, Russia

Uruguay 1, Saudi Arabia 0

Monday, June 25 At Samara, Russia

Uruguay 3, Russia 0

At Volgograd, Russia

Saudi Arabia 2, Egypt 1

GROUP B W T L GF GA Pts x-Spain 1 2 0 6 5 5 x-Portugal 1 2 0 5 4 5 Iran 1 1 1 2 2 4 Morocco 0 1 2 2 4 1 Friday, June 15 At St. Petersburg, Russia

Iran 1, Morocco 0

At Sochi, Russia

Portugal 3, Spain 3

Wednesday, June 20 At Moscow

Portugal 1, Morocco 0

At Kazan, Russia

Spain 1, Iran 0

Monday, June 25 At Kaliningrad, Russia

Spain 2, Morocco 2

At Saransk, Russia

Iran 1, Portugal 1

GROUP C W T L GF GA Pts x-France 2 1 0 3 1 7 x-Denmark 1 2 0 2 1 5 Peru 1 0 2 2 2 3 Australia 0 1 2 2 5 1

Saturday, June 16 At Kazan, Russia

France 2, Australia 1

At Saransk, Russia

Denmark 1, Peru 0

Thursday, June 21 At Samara, Russia

Denmark 1, Australia 1

At Yekaterinburg, Russia

France 1, Peru 0

Tuesday, June 26 At Sochi, Russia

Peru 2, Australia 0

At Moscow

Denmark 0, France 0

GROUP D W T L GF GA Pts x-Croatia 3 0 0 7 1 9 x-Argentina 1 1 1 3 5 4 Nigeria 1 0 2 3 4 3 Iceland 0 1 2 2 5 1

Saturday, June 16 At Moscow

Argentina 1, Iceland 1

At Kaliningrad, Russia

Croatia 2, Nigeria 0

Thursday, June 21 At Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

Croatia 3, Argentina 0

Friday, June 22 At Volgograd, Russia

Nigeria 2, Iceland 0

Tuesday, June 26 At St. Petersburg, Russia

Argentina 2, Nigeria 1

At Rostov-on-Don, Russia

Croatia 2, Iceland 1

GROUP E W T L GF GA Pts x-Brazil 2 1 0 5 1 7 x-Switzerland 1 2 0 5 4 5 Serbia 1 0 2 2 4 3 Costa Rica 0 1 2 2 5 1

Sunday, June 17 At Samara, Russia

Serbia 1, Costa Rica 0

At Rostov-on-Don, Russia

Brazil 1, Switzerland 1

Friday, June 22 At St. Petersburg, Russia

Brazil 2, Costa Rica 0

At Kaliningrad, Russia

Switzerland 2, Serbia 1

Wednesday, June 27 At Moscow

Brazil 2, Serbia 0

At Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

Switzerland 2, Costa Rica 2

GROUP F W T L GF GA Pts x-Sweden 2 0 1 5 2 6 x-Mexico 2 0 1 3 4 6 South Korea 1 0 2 3 3 3 Germany 1 0 2 2 4 3 Sunday, June 17 At Moscow

Mexico 1, Germany 0

Monday, June 18 At Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

Sweden 1, South Korea 0

Saturday, June 23 At Rostov-on-Don, Russia

Mexico 2, South Korea 1

At Sochi, Russia

Germany 2, Sweden 1

Wednesday, June 27 At Kazan, Russia

South Korea 2, Germany 0

At Yekaterinburg, Russia

Sweden 3, Mexico 0

GROUP G W T L GF GA Pts x-Belgium 2 0 0 8 2 6 x-England 2 0 0 8 2 6 Tunisia 0 0 2 3 7 0 Panama 0 0 2 1 9 0

Monday, June 18 At Sochi, Russia

Belgium 3, Panama 0

At Volgograd, Russia

England 2, Tunisia 1

Saturday, June 23 At Moscow

Belgium 5, Tunisia 2

Sunday, June 24 At Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

England 6, Panama 1

Thursday, June 28 At Saransk, Russia

Panama vs. Tunisia, 2 p.m.

At Kaliningrad, Russia

England vs. Belgium, 2 p.m.

GROUP H W T L GF GA Pts x-Colombia 2 0 1 5 2 6 x-Japan 1 1 1 4 4 4 Senegal 1 1 0 4 4 4 Poland 1 0 2 2 5 3

Tuesday, June 19 At Saransk, Russia

Japan 2, Colombia 1

At Moscow

Senegal 2, Poland 1

Sunday, June 24 At Yekaterinburg, Russia

Japan 2, Senegal 2

At Kazan, Russia

Colombia 3, Poland 0

Thursday, June 28 At Volgograd, Russia

Poland 1, Japan 0

At Samara, Russia

Colombia 1, Senegal 0

SECOND ROUND Saturday, June 30 At Kazan, Russia

France vs. Argentina, 10 a.m.

At Sochi, Russia

Uruguay vs. Portugal, 2 p.m.

Sunday, July 1 At Moscow

Spain vs. Russia, 10 a.m.

At Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

Croatia vs. Denmark, 2 p.m.

Monday, July 2 At Samara, Russia

Brazil vs. Mexico, 10 a.m.

At Rostov-on-Don, Russia

1G vs. Japan, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, July 3 At St. Petersburg, Russia

Sweden vs. Switzerland, 10 a.m.

At Moscow

Colombia vs. 2G, 2 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS Friday, July 6 At Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

France-Argentina winner vs. Uruguay-Portugal winner, 10 a.m.

At Kazan, Russia

Brazil-Mexico winner vs. 1G-Japan winner, 2 p.m.

Saturday, July 7 At Samara, Russia

Sweden-Switzerland winner vs. Colombia-2G winner, 10 a.m.

At Sochi, Russia

Spain-Russia winner vs. Croatia-Denmark winner, 2 p.m.

SEMIFINALS Tuesday, July 10 At St. Petersburg, Russia

France-Argentina_Uruguay-Portugal winner vs. Brazil-Mexico_1G-Japan winner, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, July 11 At Moscow

Sweden-Switzerland_Colombia-2G winner vs. Spain-Russia_Croatia-Denmark winner, 2 p.m.

THIRD PLACE Saturday, July 14 At St. Petersburg, Russia

Semifinals losers, 10 a.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP Sunday, July 15 At Moscow

Semifinals winners, 11 a.m.

