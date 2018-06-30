World Cup Penalty Kicks

Penalty kicks awarded in each World Cup and the total of goals resulting from penalty kicks:
|Through June 30
|Year
|PK
|G
|2018
|25
|19
|2014
|13
|12
|2010
|15
|9
|2006
|17
|13
|2002
|18
|13
|1998
|18
|17
|1994
|15
|15
|1990
|18
|13
|1986
|16
|12
|1982
|10
|8
|1978
|14
|12
|1974
|8
|6
|1970
|5
|5
|1966
|8
|8
|1962
|8
|8
|1958
|10
|7
|1954
|8
|7
|1950
|3
|3
|1938
|5
|3
|1934
|4
|3
|1930
|5
|4
|Total
|243
|194
Source: FIFA
