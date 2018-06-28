Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wrestler Snyder 1st to repeat as Big Ten athlete of year

June 28, 2018 1:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Ohio State wrestling star Kyle Snyder is the first in Big Ten history to repeat as the conference’s male athlete of the year.

Snyder won a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and beat Russian standout Abdulrashid Sadulaev to clinch the world freestyle title for the U.S. in 2017.

Snyder wrestled as a heavyweight last season as a senior — a weight class more than 70 pounds heavier than he typically competes in internationally — and won his third straight NCAA title.

He will be favored to win his fourth world championship this fall and possibly compete among the stars of the U.S. team in Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The Big Ten has given the award since 1982.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington