Yankees 4, Phillies 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Judge rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.277
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.260
|Stanton lf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.266
|Andujar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Bird 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.186
|Robertson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Betances p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Chapman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.285
|Romine c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Loaisiga p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Walker 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|6
|12
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Hoskins lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Herrera cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.302
|Santana 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.224
|Williams rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.233
|Kingery ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.224
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.242
|Velasquez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|a-Altherr ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.179
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rios p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Valentin ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.216
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|2
|5
|15
|New York
|010
|010
|020—4
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|101—2
|3
|0
a-walked for Velasquez in the 6th. b-walked for Rios in the 8th.
LOB_New York 8, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Torres (8). HR_Judge (20), off Velasquez; Franco (10), off Chapman. RBIs_Judge (52), Stanton 2 (46), Torres (36), Kingery (22), Franco (38). SB_Williams (2), Kingery (7).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Gardner, Gregorius, Andujar, Torres 2); Philadelphia 5 (Herrera 2, Santana, Franco, Alfaro). RISP_New York 3 for 11; Philadelphia 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Romine, Hernandez, Hoskins. GIDP_Bird.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Santana, Kingery).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Loaisiga, W, 2-0
|5
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|86
|1.93
|Robertson, H, 13
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|24
|3.47
|Betances, H, 12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|24
|2.83
|Chapman, S, 23-24
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|20
|1.29
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez, L, 5-8
|6
|3
|2
|2
|4
|7
|96
|4.69
|Neris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|5.79
|Morgan
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|11
|5.57
|Rios
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.35
|Davis
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|2.70
Morgan pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Robertson 2-0, Betances 1-0, Chapman 2-0, Rios 3-2. WP_Velasquez, Robertson.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Joe West; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Marty Foster.
T_3:20. A_44,136 (43,647).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.