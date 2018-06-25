Yankees 4, Phillies 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gardner cf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .259 Judge rf 4 2 2 1 1 1 .277 Gregorius ss 3 0 1 0 2 1 .260 Stanton lf 3 0 2 2 1 1 .266 Andujar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Bird 1b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .186 Robertson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Betances p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Chapman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Torres 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .285 Romine c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .291 Loaisiga p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Walker 1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .190 Totals 33 4 7 4 6 12

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .261 Hoskins lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252 Herrera cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .302 Santana 1b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .224 Williams rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .233 Kingery ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .224 Franco 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .256 Alfaro c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .242 Velasquez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231 a-Altherr ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .179 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rios p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Valentin ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .216 Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 30 2 3 2 5 15

New York 010 010 020—4 7 0 Philadelphia 000 000 101—2 3 0

a-walked for Velasquez in the 6th. b-walked for Rios in the 8th.

LOB_New York 8, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Torres (8). HR_Judge (20), off Velasquez; Franco (10), off Chapman. RBIs_Judge (52), Stanton 2 (46), Torres (36), Kingery (22), Franco (38). SB_Williams (2), Kingery (7).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Gardner, Gregorius, Andujar, Torres 2); Philadelphia 5 (Herrera 2, Santana, Franco, Alfaro). RISP_New York 3 for 11; Philadelphia 1 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Romine, Hernandez, Hoskins. GIDP_Bird.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Santana, Kingery).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Loaisiga, W, 2-0 5 1-3 1 0 0 2 8 86 1.93 Robertson, H, 13 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 3 24 3.47 Betances, H, 12 1 0 0 0 2 1 24 2.83 Chapman, S, 23-24 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 3 20 1.29 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Velasquez, L, 5-8 6 3 2 2 4 7 96 4.69 Neris 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 5.79 Morgan 0 2 2 2 1 0 11 5.57 Rios 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 4.35 Davis 1 1 0 0 1 2 20 2.70

Morgan pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Robertson 2-0, Betances 1-0, Chapman 2-0, Rios 3-2. WP_Velasquez, Robertson.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Joe West; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:20. A_44,136 (43,647).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.