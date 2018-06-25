Listen Live Sports

Yankees 4, Phillies 2

June 25, 2018 10:43 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner cf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .259
Judge rf 4 2 2 1 1 1 .277
Gregorius ss 3 0 1 0 2 1 .260
Stanton lf 3 0 2 2 1 1 .266
Andujar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Bird 1b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .186
Robertson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Betances p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Chapman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Torres 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .285
Romine c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .291
Loaisiga p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Walker 1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .190
Totals 33 4 7 4 6 12
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .261
Hoskins lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .252
Herrera cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .302
Santana 1b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .224
Williams rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .233
Kingery ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .224
Franco 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .256
Alfaro c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .242
Velasquez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231
a-Altherr ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .179
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rios p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Valentin ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .216
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 30 2 3 2 5 15
New York 010 010 020—4 7 0
Philadelphia 000 000 101—2 3 0

a-walked for Velasquez in the 6th. b-walked for Rios in the 8th.

LOB_New York 8, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Torres (8). HR_Judge (20), off Velasquez; Franco (10), off Chapman. RBIs_Judge (52), Stanton 2 (46), Torres (36), Kingery (22), Franco (38). SB_Williams (2), Kingery (7).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Gardner, Gregorius, Andujar, Torres 2); Philadelphia 5 (Herrera 2, Santana, Franco, Alfaro). RISP_New York 3 for 11; Philadelphia 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Romine, Hernandez, Hoskins. GIDP_Bird.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Santana, Kingery).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Loaisiga, W, 2-0 5 1-3 1 0 0 2 8 86 1.93
Robertson, H, 13 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 3 24 3.47
Betances, H, 12 1 0 0 0 2 1 24 2.83
Chapman, S, 23-24 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 3 20 1.29
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velasquez, L, 5-8 6 3 2 2 4 7 96 4.69
Neris 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 5.79
Morgan 0 2 2 2 1 0 11 5.57
Rios 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 4.35
Davis 1 1 0 0 1 2 20 2.70

Morgan pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Robertson 2-0, Betances 1-0, Chapman 2-0, Rios 3-2. WP_Velasquez, Robertson.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Joe West; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:20. A_44,136 (43,647).

