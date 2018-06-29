Yankees 8, Red Sox 1

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .339 Benintendi lf 3 0 1 1 1 2 .286 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .321 Pearce 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .301 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Nunez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .254 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239 Vazquez c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Bradley Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Totals 32 1 6 1 1 8

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hicks cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .252 Judge rf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .276 Stanton dh 2 1 0 0 2 0 .263 Gregorius ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .259 Torres 2b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .289 Andujar 3b 4 1 3 3 0 0 .283 Bird 1b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .204 Romine c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .277 Gardner lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .257 Totals 32 8 11 8 2 2

Boston 000 010 000—1 6 0 New York 010 400 21x—8 11 0

LOB_Boston 6, New York 3. 2B_Betts (20), Benintendi (20), Pearce (7), Gregorius (13). 3B_Torres (1). HR_Andujar (12), off Rodriguez; Bird (4), off Rodriguez; Judge (21), off Haley; Bird (5), off Haley. RBIs_Benintendi (52), Judge 2 (54), Torres (39), Andujar 3 (38), Bird 2 (8). SB_Betts (15), Benintendi (14). SF_Torres.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Martinez 2, Devers). RISP_Boston 1 for 6; New York 2 for 2.

Runners moved up_Bogaerts. GIDP_Bogaerts, Romine.

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Nunez, Pearce); New York 1 (Andujar, Torres, Bird).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodriguez, L, 9-3 6 7 5 5 2 2 95 4.11 Haley 2 4 3 3 0 0 42 5.40 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sabathia, W, 5-3 7 6 1 1 1 5 97 3.02 Green 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.11 Shreve 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.82

HBP_Sabathia (Bradley Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:41. A_47,120 (47,309).

