Yankees 8, Red Sox 1

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.339
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.286
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Pearce 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Nunez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Vazquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Bradley Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|1
|8
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hicks cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.276
|Stanton dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.263
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Torres 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|Andujar 3b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.283
|Bird 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.204
|Romine c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Gardner lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Totals
|32
|8
|11
|8
|2
|2
|Boston
|000
|010
|000—1
|6
|0
|New York
|010
|400
|21x—8
|11
|0
LOB_Boston 6, New York 3. 2B_Betts (20), Benintendi (20), Pearce (7), Gregorius (13). 3B_Torres (1). HR_Andujar (12), off Rodriguez; Bird (4), off Rodriguez; Judge (21), off Haley; Bird (5), off Haley. RBIs_Benintendi (52), Judge 2 (54), Torres (39), Andujar 3 (38), Bird 2 (8). SB_Betts (15), Benintendi (14). SF_Torres.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Martinez 2, Devers). RISP_Boston 1 for 6; New York 2 for 2.
Runners moved up_Bogaerts. GIDP_Bogaerts, Romine.
DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Nunez, Pearce); New York 1 (Andujar, Torres, Bird).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, L, 9-3
|6
|7
|5
|5
|2
|2
|95
|4.11
|Haley
|2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|42
|5.40
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sabathia, W, 5-3
|7
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|97
|3.02
|Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.11
|Shreve
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.82
HBP_Sabathia (Bradley Jr.).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_2:41. A_47,120 (47,309).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.