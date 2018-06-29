Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yankees 8, Red Sox 1

June 29, 2018 10:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .339
Benintendi lf 3 0 1 1 1 2 .286
Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .321
Pearce 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .301
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Nunez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .254
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239
Vazquez c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Bradley Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Totals 32 1 6 1 1 8
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hicks cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .252
Judge rf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .276
Stanton dh 2 1 0 0 2 0 .263
Gregorius ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .259
Torres 2b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .289
Andujar 3b 4 1 3 3 0 0 .283
Bird 1b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .204
Romine c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .277
Gardner lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .257
Totals 32 8 11 8 2 2
Boston 000 010 000—1 6 0
New York 010 400 21x—8 11 0

LOB_Boston 6, New York 3. 2B_Betts (20), Benintendi (20), Pearce (7), Gregorius (13). 3B_Torres (1). HR_Andujar (12), off Rodriguez; Bird (4), off Rodriguez; Judge (21), off Haley; Bird (5), off Haley. RBIs_Benintendi (52), Judge 2 (54), Torres (39), Andujar 3 (38), Bird 2 (8). SB_Betts (15), Benintendi (14). SF_Torres.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Martinez 2, Devers). RISP_Boston 1 for 6; New York 2 for 2.

Runners moved up_Bogaerts. GIDP_Bogaerts, Romine.

Advertisement

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Nunez, Pearce); New York 1 (Andujar, Torres, Bird).

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodriguez, L, 9-3 6 7 5 5 2 2 95 4.11
Haley 2 4 3 3 0 0 42 5.40
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sabathia, W, 5-3 7 6 1 1 1 5 97 3.02
Green 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.11
Shreve 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.82

HBP_Sabathia (Bradley Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:41. A_47,120 (47,309).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington