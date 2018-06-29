Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Yankees’ Tanaka throws 3 innings in simulated game

June 29, 2018 12:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka has thrown 48 pitches over three innings in his first simulated game since being sidelined three weeks by a strained right and left hamstring.

Tanaka faced minor leaguers Friday at the Yankees’ spring training complex in Tampa, Florida. He struck out four during the hitless outing.

When asked how it went, Tanaka said “very good” in English.

“I was able to throw with force and use all my pitches,” Tanaka added through a translator “So, I feel good about it.”

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

He was 7-2 with a 4.58 ERA in 13 starts before getting hurt June 8 while running the bases in a game against the New York Mets.

Tanaka doesn’t know his next step. It’s possibly a minor league rehab game next week and rejoining the Yankees before the All-Star break in mid-July.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington