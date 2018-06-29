Listen Live Sports

Youngster Kinhult cards 65 to grab French Open lead

June 29, 2018 4:09 pm
 
PARIS (AP) — Marcus Kinhult of Sweden carded a 6-under 65 to seize a two-shot lead at the halfway stage of the French Open on Friday.

Kinhult, who started his campaign on Thursday with four straight bogeys, produced an eagle, six birdies and two dropped strokes in the second round to finish with a 6-under total of 136, two clear of England’s Chris Wood (68).

“It’s a position I have never been in before so we’ll see,” the 21-year-old Kinhult said. He is playing in only his 31st European Tour event.

Jon Rahm of Spain (69) and overnight leader Bradley Dredge of Wales (72), who ended his round with two bogeys, were joint third on 139.

World No. 2 Justin Thomas was on 140 along with fellow American Julian Suri, Gregory Havret of France and Matthew Fitzpatrick of England. Defending champion Tommy Fleetwood missed the cut on 5-over 147 at Le Golf National, venue of the Ryder Cup in September.

