10-man Seattle Sounders hold off Atlanta United for 1-1 draw

July 15, 2018 4:44 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Stefan Frei made a key save in the 70th minute and the 10-man Seattle Sounders held on for a 1-1 draw against MLS-leading Atlanta United on Sunday.

Leandro Gonzalez-Pirez’s header hit the post and then Frei saved Chris McCann’s putback attempt from close range. Frei also had saves in the 85th and 87th minutes to keep the match tied.

The Sounders’ Jordan McCrary was sent off in the 63rd minute when he was shown his second yellow card of the match for unsporting behavior.

Josef Martinez tied it at 1-all for Atlanta United (12-4-5) in the 48th minute. Julian Gressel’s aerial pass split a pair of Seattle defenders and Martinez looped the header over Frei, who had come off his line. It was Martinez’s league-leading 19th goal of the season.

Nicolas Lodeiro converted from the spot to give Seattle (4-9-5) the lead in the 45th minute. Atlanta conceded the penalty with a hand ball in the area.

