Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

16-year-old Thai goes ace-albatross in AJGA event

July 19, 2018 6:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HALIFAX, Mass. (AP) — A 16-year-old Thai player made a hole-in-one and an albatross on consecutive holes Thursday in an American Junior Golf Association tournament.

Conor Kelly aced the 198-yard, par-3 eighth, hitting a 5-iron for his first hole-in-one. Using the same ball on the 480-yard, par-5 ninth, he holed a 4-iron second shot from 220 yards for the albatross.

Kelly followed with a birdie on the par-4 10th — for a 1-2-3 scorecard run — and finished with a 5-under 67 to tie for 17th at 8 over in the AJGA Junior Golf Hub Championship at the Country Club of Halifax. He used only one ball the entire round.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington