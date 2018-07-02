2 injured running with bulls in the streets of Pamplona

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish officials say two people have been injured on the sixth day of bull runs at the annual San Fermin festival in the northern city of Pamplona.

Jon Arizeta, a spokesman with the regional hospital of Navarra, says the two men were treated for bruises sustained during Thursday’s run, which lasted 2 minutes and 20 seconds.

A light rain before the run made the narrow, cobbled streets slippery, and both bulls and runners fell.

Only one person has been gored so far in this year’s festival.

Falls or trampling by the bulls cause most injuries along the 930-yard (850-meter) route in an event made famous by Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.”

