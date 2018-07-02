2 lawyers representing ex-wife of slain NBA player withdraw

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two lawyers who were representing the ex-wife of slain former NBA player Lorenzen Wright have withdrawn from the case.

Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee granted a motion from Steve Farese Jr. and Blake Ballin for their removal from the case of Sherra Wright. She is charged with murder in the July 2010 slaying of Lorenzen Wright, whose body was found with multiple bullet wounds in a swampy field.

Farese told reporters that the lawyers’ relationship with Sherra Wright had deteriorated to the point where they could no longer represent her.

The judge appointed a new defense attorney to represent her.

Advertisement

Sherra Wright was arrested in December in California, where she had lived for three years after moving away from Memphis.

Lorenzen Wright played 13 seasons in the NBA.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.