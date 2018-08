2018-19 PGA Tour schedule

By The Associated Press

Oct. 4-7 — Safeway Open, Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course), Napa, Calif.

Oct. 11-14 — CIMB Classic, TPC Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Oct. 18-21 — The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, South Korea.

Oct. 25-28 — WGC-HSBC Champions, Sheshan International GC, Shanghai.

Oct. 25-28 — Sanderson Farms Championship, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

Nov. 1-4 — Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas.

Nov. 8-11 — Mayakoba Golf Classic, El Camaleon GC at the Mayakoba Resort, Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Nov. 15-18 — RSM Classic, Sea Island Resort (Seaside, Plantation), St. Simons Island, Ga.

x-Nov. 29-Dec. 2 — Hero World Challenge, Albany GC, Nassau, Bahamas.

Jan. 3-6 — Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kapalua Resort (Plantation), Kapalua, Hawaii.

Jan. 10-13 — Sony Open, Waialae CC, Honolulu.

Jan. 17-20 — CareerBuilder Challenge, PGA West (Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course) and La Quinta CC, La Quinta, Calif.

Jan. 24-27 — Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines GC (North and South), San Diego.

Jan. 31-Feb. 3 — Waste Management Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Feb. 7-10 — AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill, Monterey Peninsula (Shore Course), Pebble Beach, Calif.

Feb. 14-17 — Genesis Open, Riviera CC, Los Angeles.

Feb. 21-24 — WGC-Mexico Championship, Chapultepec GC, Mexico City.

Feb. 21-24 — Puerto Rico Open, Coco Beach Golf & CC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

Feb. 28-March 3 — Honda Classic, PGA National (Champions), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

March 7-10 — Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bay Hill Golf & Lodge, Orlando, Fla.

March 14-17 — The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

March 21-24 — Valspar Championship, Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead), Palm Harbor, Fla.

March 27-31 — WGC-Dell Match Play, Austin CC, Austin, Texas.

March 28-31 — Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

April 4-7 — Valero Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks), San Antonio.

April 11-14 — Masters, Augusta National GC, Augusta, Ga.

April 18-21 — RBC Heritage, Harbour Town GL, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

April 25-28 — Zurich Classic, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

May 2-5 — Wells Fargo Championship, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

May 9-12 — AT&T Byron Nelson, Trinity Forest GC, Dallas.

May 16-19 — PGA Championship, Bethpage State Park (Black), Farmingdale, N.Y.

May 23-26 — Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial CC, Fort Worth, Texas.

May 30-June 2 — Memorial, Muirfield Village GC, Dublin, Ohio.

June 6-9 — RBC Canadian Open, Hamilton Golf & CC, Hamilton, Ontario.

June 13-16 — US Open, Pebble Beach GL, Pebble Beach, Calif.

June 20-23 — Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

June 27-30 — Rocket Mortage Classic, Detroit GC, Detroit.

July 4-7 — 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

July 11-14 — John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

July 18-21 — British Open, Royal Portrush GC, Portrush, Northern Ireland.

July 18-21 — Barbasol Championship, Keene Trace GC (Champions Trace), Nicholasville, Ky.

July 25-28 — WGC-FedEx Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

July 25-28 — Reno-Tahoe Tournament, Montreaux Golf & CC, Reno, Nev.

Aug. 1-4 — Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C.

Aug. 8-11 — The Northern Trust, Liberty National GC, Jersey City, N.J.

Aug. 15-18 — BMW Championship, Medina CC (No. 3), Medinah, Ill.

Aug. 22-25 — Tour Championship, East Lake GC, Atlanta.

x-Unofficial event

