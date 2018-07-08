2018 All-Star Rosters

Tuesday, July 17 At Nationals Park, Washington

( p-player ballot elected; m-choice of MLB; s-Sunday starter, inactive)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Manager – A.J. Hinch, Houston

STARTERS

Catcher — Wilson Ramon, Tampa Bay (2)

First Base — Jose Abreu, Chicago (2)

Second Base — Jose Altuve, Houston (6)

Third Base — Jose Ramirez, Cleveland (2)

Shortstop — Manny Machado, Baltimore (4)

Outfield — Mookie Betts, Red Sox (3); Mike Trout, Los Angeles (7); Aaron Judge, New York (2)

Designated Hitter — J.D. Martinez, Boston (2)

Pitchers

RHPs — m-Trevor Bauer, Cleveland (1); m-Jose Berrios, Minnesota (1); p-Gerrit Cole, Houston (2); p-Edwin Diaz, Seattle (1); m-Joe Jimenez, Detroit (1); p-Craig Kimbrel, Boston (7); p-Corey Kluber, Cleveland (3); p-Luis Severino, New York (2); m-Blake Treinen, Oakland (1); s-Justin Verlander, Houston (7).

LHPs — p-Aroldis Chapman, New York (5); m-J.A. Happ, Toronto (1); LHP: p-Chris Sale, Boston (7).

RESERVES

Catcher — p-Salvador Perez, Kansas City (6)

First Base — p-Mitch Moreland, Boston (1)

Second Base — p-Gleyber Torres, New York (1)

Third Base — p-Alex Bregman, Houston (1)

Shortstop — p-Francisco Lindor, Cleveland (3)

Outfield — p-Michael Brantley, Cleveland (3); p-Shin-Soo Choo, Texas (1); p-Mitch Haniger, Seattle (1); p-George Springer, Houston (2)

Designated Hitter — p-Nelson Cruz, Seattle (6)

All-Star Final Vote

Outfield — Andrew Benintendi, Boston; Eddie Rosario, Minnesota; Giancarlo Stanton, New York

Shortstop — Jean Segura, Seattle; Andrelton Simmons, Los Angeles

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Manager – Dave Roberts, L.A. Dodgers

STARTERS

Catcher — Willson Contreras, Chicago (1)

First Base — Freddie Freeman, Atlanta (3)

Second Base — Javier Baez, Chicago (1)

Third Base — Nolan Arenado, Colorado (4)

Shortstop — Brandon Crawford, San Francisco (2)

Outfield — Nick Markakis, Atlanta (1); Matt Kemp, Los Angeles (3); Bryce Harper, Washington (6)

Pitchers

RHPs — p-Jacob deGrom, New York (2); p-Mike Foltynewicz, Atlanta (1); m-Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles (3); m-Miles Mikolas, St. Louis (1); p-Aaron Nola, Philadelphia (1); p-Max Scherzer, Washington (6)

LHPs — m-Patrick Corbin, Arizona (2); p-Sean Doolittle, Washington (2); p-Josh Hader, Milwaukee (1); p-Brad Hand, San Diego (2); p-Jon Lester, Chicago (5); m-Felipe Vazquez, Pittsburgh (1)

RESERVES

Catchers — p-Buster Posey, Giants (6); m-J.T. Realmuto, Miami (1)

First Base — m-Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona (6); p-Joey Votto, Cincinnati (6)

Second Base — p-Ozzie Albies, Atlanta (1); m-Scooter Gennett, Cincinnati (1)

Third Base — p-Eugenio Suarez, Cincinnati (1)

Shortstop — p-Trevor Story, Colorado (1)

Outfield — p-Charlie Blackmon, Colorado (3); p-Lorenzo Cain, Milwaukee (2); p-Christian Yelich, Milwaukee (1)

All-Star Final Vote

First Base — Jesus Aguilar, Milwaukee; Brandon Belt, San Francisco

Infielder — Matt Carpenter, St. Louis

Infielder-Outfielder — Max Muncy, Los Angeles

Shortstop — Trea Turner, Washington

