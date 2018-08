2018 Baseball First-Round Signing Bonuses

By The Associated Press

The signing bonuses for the first-round selections in the 2018 baseball amateur draft:

1. Detroit, Casey Mize, RHP, Auburn, $7.5 million

2. San Francisco, Joey Bart, C, Georgia Tech, $7,025,000

3. Philadelphia, Alec Bohm, 3B, Wichita State, $5.85 million

4. Chicago White Sox, Nick Madrigal, SS, Oregon State, $6,411,400

5. Cincinnati, Jonathan India, 3B, Florida, $5,297,500

6. N.Y. Mets, Jarred Kelenic, OF Waukesha (Wis.) West HS, $4.5 million

7. San Diego, Ryan Weathers, LHP, Loretto (Tenn.) HS, $5,226,500

8. Atlanta, Carter Stewart, RHP, Eau Gallie HS, Melbourne, Fla., did not sign

9. Oakland, Kyler Murray, CF, Oklahoma, $4.66 million

10. Pittsburgh, Travis Swaggerty, OF, South Alabama, $4.4 million

11. Baltimore, Grayson Rodriguez, RHP, Central Heights HS, Nacogdoches, Texas, $4.3 million

12. Toronto, Jordan Groshans, SS, Magnolia (Texas) HS, $3.4 million

13. Miami, Connor Scott, OF, H.B. Plant HS, Tampa, Fla., $4,038,200

14. Seattle, Logan Gilbert, RHP, Stetson, $3,883,800

15. Texas, Cole Winn, RHP, Orange (Calif.) Lutheran HS, $3.15 million

16. Tampa Bay, Matthew Liberatore, RHP, Mountain Ridge HS, Glendale, Ariz., $3,497,500

17. L.A. Angels, Jordyn Adams, OF, Green Hope HS, Cary, N.C., $4.1 million

18. Kansas City, Brady Singer, RHP, Florida, $4,247,500

19. St. Louis, Nolan Gorman, 3B, Sandra Day O’Connor HS, Glendale, Ariz., $3,231,700

20. Minnesota, Trevor Larnach, RF, Oregon State, $2.55 million

21. Milwaukee, Brice Turang, SS, Santiago HS, Corona, Calif., $3,411,100

22. Colorado, Ryan Rolison, LHP, Mississippi, $2,912,300

23. N.Y. Yankees, Anthony Seigler, C, Cartersville (Ga.), HS., $2,815,900

24. Chicago Cubs, Nico Hoerner, SS, Stanford, $2,724,000

25. Arizona, Matt McLain, SS, Beckman HS, Irvine, Calif., did not sign

26. Boston, Triston Casas, 3B, American Heritage School, Plantation, Fla., $2,552,800

27. Washington, Mason Denaburg, RHP, Merritt Island (Fla.) HS, $3 million

28. Houston, Seth Beer, OF, Clemson, $2.25 million

29. Cleveland, Bo Naylor, C, St. Joan of Arc Catholic SS, Mississauga, Ontario, $2,578,137

30. L.A. Dodgers, J.T. Ginn, RHP, Brandon (Miss.) HS, did not sign

