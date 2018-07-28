2018 Hall of Fame Voting

422 votes cast, 317 needed

x-Chipper Jones 410 (97.2); Vladimir Guerrero 392 (92.9); x-Jim Thome 379 (89.8); Trevor Hoffman 337 (79.9); Edgar Martinez 297 (70.4); Mike Mussina 268 (63.5); Roger Clemens 242 (57.3); Barry Bonds 238 (56.4); Curt Schilling 216 (51.2); x-Omar Vizquel 156 (37.0); Larry Walker 144 (34.1); Fred McGriff 98 (23.2); Manny Ramirez 93 (22.0); Jeff Kent 61 (14.5); Gary Sheffield 47 (11.1); Billy Wagner 47 (11.1); x-Scott Rolen 43 (10.2); Sammy Sosa 33 (7.8); x-Andruw Jones 31 (7.3).

By receiving fewer than 22 votes (less than 5 percent), x-Jamie Moyer 10 (2.4); x-Johan Santana 10 (2.4); x-Johnny Damon 8 (1.9); x-Hideki Matsui 4 (0.9); x-Chris Carpenter 2 (0.5); x-Kerry Wood 2 (0.5); x-Livan Hernandez 1 (0.2); x-Carlos Lee 1 (0.2); x-Orlando Hudson 0; x-Aubrey Huff 0; x-Jason Isringhausen 0; x-Brad Lidge 0; x-Kevin Millwood 0; x-Carlos Zambrano 0 are no longer eligible for election by the BBWAA.

x-first year on ballot

