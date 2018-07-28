Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

2018 Hall of Fame Voting

July 28, 2018 5:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
422 votes cast, 317 needed

x-Chipper Jones 410 (97.2); Vladimir Guerrero 392 (92.9); x-Jim Thome 379 (89.8); Trevor Hoffman 337 (79.9); Edgar Martinez 297 (70.4); Mike Mussina 268 (63.5); Roger Clemens 242 (57.3); Barry Bonds 238 (56.4); Curt Schilling 216 (51.2); x-Omar Vizquel 156 (37.0); Larry Walker 144 (34.1); Fred McGriff 98 (23.2); Manny Ramirez 93 (22.0); Jeff Kent 61 (14.5); Gary Sheffield 47 (11.1); Billy Wagner 47 (11.1); x-Scott Rolen 43 (10.2); Sammy Sosa 33 (7.8); x-Andruw Jones 31 (7.3).

By receiving fewer than 22 votes (less than 5 percent), x-Jamie Moyer 10 (2.4); x-Johan Santana 10 (2.4); x-Johnny Damon 8 (1.9); x-Hideki Matsui 4 (0.9); x-Chris Carpenter 2 (0.5); x-Kerry Wood 2 (0.5); x-Livan Hernandez 1 (0.2); x-Carlos Lee 1 (0.2); x-Orlando Hudson 0; x-Aubrey Huff 0; x-Jason Isringhausen 0; x-Brad Lidge 0; x-Kevin Millwood 0; x-Carlos Zambrano 0 are no longer eligible for election by the BBWAA.

x-first year on ballot

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington