2018 Ryder Cup Points

July 2, 2018 10:53 am
 
At Le Golf National
Guyancourt, France
Sept. 28-30, 2018
Through July 1
United States
1. Brooks Koepka 8,919.409
2. Dustin Johnson 7,809.297
3. Patrick Reed 7,639.916
4. Justin Thomas 6,727.053
5. Bubba Watson 5,388.024
6. Jordan Spieth 4,819.806
7. Rickie Fowler 4,519.527
8. Bryson DeChambeau 4,196.116
9. Webb Simpson 4,027.534
10. Phil Mickelson 3,979.592
11. Matt Kuchar 3,386.946
12. Brian Harman 3,225.847
13. Tony Finau 2,870.764
14. Xander Schauffele 2,686.408
15. Aaron Wise 2,378.567
Europe
European Points
1. Tyrrell Hatton 3,677,719.42
2. Justin Rose 3,307,263.76
3. Tommy Fleetwood 3,240,727.58
4. Francesco Molinari 3,225,221.47
5. Alex Noren 3,202,412.56
6. Jon Rahm 2,426,603.59
7. Thorbjorn Olesen 2,358,160.77
8. Rory McIlroy 2,168,607.14
9. Matthew Fitzpatrick 2,113,897.59
10. Ross Fisher 1,789,786.01
World Points
1. Justin Rose 290.39
2. Jon Rahm 263.24
3. Tommy Fleetwood 257.00
4. Alex Noren 237.56
5. Rory McIlroy 226.56
6. Tyrrell Hatton 207.81
7. Francesco Molinari 193.69
8. Paul Casey 153.44
9. Matthew Fitzpatrick 141.78
10. Ian Poulter 140.90

