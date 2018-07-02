2018 Ryder Cup Points

At Le Golf National Guyancourt, France Sept. 28-30, 2018 Through July 1 United States 1. Brooks Koepka 8,919.409 2. Dustin Johnson 7,809.297 3. Patrick Reed 7,639.916 4. Justin Thomas 6,727.053 5. Bubba Watson 5,388.024 6. Jordan Spieth 4,819.806 7. Rickie Fowler 4,519.527 8. Bryson DeChambeau 4,196.116 9. Webb Simpson 4,027.534 10. Phil Mickelson 3,979.592 11. Matt Kuchar 3,386.946 12. Brian Harman 3,225.847 13. Tony Finau 2,870.764 14. Xander Schauffele 2,686.408 15. Aaron Wise 2,378.567 Europe European Points 1. Tyrrell Hatton 3,677,719.42 2. Justin Rose 3,307,263.76 3. Tommy Fleetwood 3,240,727.58 4. Francesco Molinari 3,225,221.47 5. Alex Noren 3,202,412.56 6. Jon Rahm 2,426,603.59 7. Thorbjorn Olesen 2,358,160.77 8. Rory McIlroy 2,168,607.14 9. Matthew Fitzpatrick 2,113,897.59 10. Ross Fisher 1,789,786.01 World Points 1. Justin Rose 290.39 2. Jon Rahm 263.24 3. Tommy Fleetwood 257.00 4. Alex Noren 237.56 5. Rory McIlroy 226.56 6. Tyrrell Hatton 207.81 7. Francesco Molinari 193.69 8. Paul Casey 153.44 9. Matthew Fitzpatrick 141.78 10. Ian Poulter 140.90

