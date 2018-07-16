Listen Live Sports

2018 Ryder Cup Points

July 16, 2018
 
At Le Golf National
Guyancourt, France
Sept. 28-30, 2018
Through July 15
United States
1. Brooks Koepka 8,919.409
2. Dustin Johnson 7,809.297
3. Patrick Reed 7,639.916
4. Justin Thomas 6,727.053
5. Bubba Watson 5,509.387
6. Jordan Spieth 4,819.806
7. Rickie Fowler 4,519.527
8. Bryson DeChambeau 4,196.116
9. Webb Simpson 4,046.058
10. Phil Mickelson 3,994.703
11. Matt Kuchar 3,386.946
12. Brian Harman 3,241.907
13. Kevin Na 3,010.531
14. Tony Finau 2,946.684
15. Xander Schauffele 2,762.328
Europe
European Points
1. Tyrrell Hatton 3,846,972.73
2. Justin Rose 3,476,517.07
3. Tommy Fleetwood 3,240,727.58
4. Francesco Molinari 3,225,221.47
5. Alex Noren 3,202,412.56
6. Jon Rahm 2,841,751.23
7. Thorbjorn Olesen 2,610,663.99
8. Russell Knox 2,510,951.44
9. Rory McIlroy 2,243,489.47
10. Matthew Fitzpatrick 2,240,702.67
World Points
1. Justin Rose 299.75
2. Jon Rahm 278.63
3. Tommy Fleetwood 257.00
4. Alex Noren 237.56
5. Rory McIlroy 229.02
6. Tyrrell Hatton 217.17
7. Francesco Molinari 193.69
8. Paul Casey 153.44
9. Matthew Fitzpatrick 148.26
10. Sergio Garcia 140.90

