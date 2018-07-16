2018 Ryder Cup Points

At Le Golf National Guyancourt, France Sept. 28-30, 2018 Through July 15 United States 1. Brooks Koepka 8,919.409 2. Dustin Johnson 7,809.297 3. Patrick Reed 7,639.916 4. Justin Thomas 6,727.053 5. Bubba Watson 5,509.387 6. Jordan Spieth 4,819.806 7. Rickie Fowler 4,519.527 8. Bryson DeChambeau 4,196.116 9. Webb Simpson 4,046.058 10. Phil Mickelson 3,994.703 11. Matt Kuchar 3,386.946 12. Brian Harman 3,241.907 13. Kevin Na 3,010.531 14. Tony Finau 2,946.684 15. Xander Schauffele 2,762.328 Europe European Points 1. Tyrrell Hatton 3,846,972.73 2. Justin Rose 3,476,517.07 3. Tommy Fleetwood 3,240,727.58 4. Francesco Molinari 3,225,221.47 5. Alex Noren 3,202,412.56 6. Jon Rahm 2,841,751.23 7. Thorbjorn Olesen 2,610,663.99 8. Russell Knox 2,510,951.44 9. Rory McIlroy 2,243,489.47 10. Matthew Fitzpatrick 2,240,702.67 World Points 1. Justin Rose 299.75 2. Jon Rahm 278.63 3. Tommy Fleetwood 257.00 4. Alex Noren 237.56 5. Rory McIlroy 229.02 6. Tyrrell Hatton 217.17 7. Francesco Molinari 193.69 8. Paul Casey 153.44 9. Matthew Fitzpatrick 148.26 10. Sergio Garcia 140.90

