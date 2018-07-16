2018 Ryder Cup Points

|At Le Golf National
|Guyancourt, France
|Sept. 28-30, 2018
|Through July 15
|United States
|1. Brooks Koepka
|8,919.409
|2. Dustin Johnson
|7,809.297
|3. Patrick Reed
|7,639.916
|4. Justin Thomas
|6,727.053
|5. Bubba Watson
|5,509.387
|6. Jordan Spieth
|4,819.806
|7. Rickie Fowler
|4,519.527
|8. Bryson DeChambeau
|4,196.116
|9. Webb Simpson
|4,046.058
|10. Phil Mickelson
|3,994.703
|11. Matt Kuchar
|3,386.946
|12. Brian Harman
|3,241.907
|13. Kevin Na
|3,010.531
|14. Tony Finau
|2,946.684
|15. Xander Schauffele
|2,762.328
|Europe
|European Points
|1. Tyrrell Hatton
|3,846,972.73
|2. Justin Rose
|3,476,517.07
|3. Tommy Fleetwood
|3,240,727.58
|4. Francesco Molinari
|3,225,221.47
|5. Alex Noren
|3,202,412.56
|6. Jon Rahm
|2,841,751.23
|7. Thorbjorn Olesen
|2,610,663.99
|8. Russell Knox
|2,510,951.44
|9. Rory McIlroy
|2,243,489.47
|10. Matthew Fitzpatrick
|2,240,702.67
|World Points
|1. Justin Rose
|299.75
|2. Jon Rahm
|278.63
|3. Tommy Fleetwood
|257.00
|4. Alex Noren
|237.56
|5. Rory McIlroy
|229.02
|6. Tyrrell Hatton
|217.17
|7. Francesco Molinari
|193.69
|8. Paul Casey
|153.44
|9. Matthew Fitzpatrick
|148.26
|10. Sergio Garcia
|140.90
