2018 Ryder Cup Points

At Le Golf National Guyancourt, France Sept. 28-30, 2018 Through July 23 United States 1. Brooks Koepka 8,981.472 2. Dustin Johnson 7,809.297 3. Patrick Reed 7,740.630 4. Justin Thomas 6,727.053 5. Bubba Watson 5,509.387 6. Jordan Spieth 5,148.306 7. Rickie Fowler 4,620.241 8. Webb Simpson 4,277.808 9. Bryson DeChambeau 4,236.858 10. Phil Mickelson 4,120.703 11. Xander Schauffele 3,803.703 12. Matt Kuchar 3,715.446 13. Kevin Kisner 3,332.251 14. Tony Finau 3,275.184 15. Brian Harman 3,241.907 Europe European Points 1. Francesco Molinari 5,663,301.97 2. Justin Rose 4,372,092.40 3. Tyrrell Hatton 3,882,010.28 4. Tommy Fleetwood 3,440,030.99 5. Alex Noren 3,343,942.85 6. Rory McIlroy 3,139,064.80 7. Jon Rahm 2,849,362.17 8. Thorbjorn Olesen 2,809,967.40 9. Russell Knox 2,520,465.12 10. Eddie Pepperell 2,450,772.29 World Points 1. Justin Rose 299.75 2. Jon Rahm 278.63 3. Tommy Fleetwood 257.00 4. Alex Noren 237.56 5. Rory McIlroy 229.02 6. Tyrrell Hatton 217.17 7. Francesco Molinari 193.69 8. Paul Casey 153.44 9. Matthew Fitzpatrick 148.26 10. Sergio Garcia 140.90

