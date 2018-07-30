2018 Ryder Cup Points

At Le Golf National Guyancourt, France Sept. 28-30, 2018 Through July 29 United States 1. Brooks Koepka 8,981.472 2. Dustin Johnson 8,925.287 3. Patrick Reed 7,740.630 4. Justin Thomas 6,727.053 5. Bubba Watson 5,509.387 6. Jordan Spieth 5,148.306 7. Rickie Fowler 4,620.241 8. Webb Simpson 4,277.808 9. Bryson DeChambeau 4,236.858 10. Phil Mickelson 4,120.703 11. Xander Schauffele 3,803.703 12. Matt Kuchar 3,715.446 13. Kevin Kisner 3,332.251 14. Tony Finau 3,301.224 15. Brian Harman 3,241.907 Europe European Points 1. Francesco Molinari 5,663,301.97 2. Justin Rose 4,372,092.40 3. Tyrrell Hatton 3,882,010.28 4. Tommy Fleetwood 3,440,030.99 5. Alex Noren 3,343,942.85 6. Rory McIlroy 3,139,064.80 7. Jon Rahm 2,849,362.17 8. Thorbjorn Olesen 2,809,967.40 9. Russell Knox 2,520,465.12 10. Eddie Pepperell 2,450,772.29 World Points 1. Justin Rose 357.50 2. Francesco Molinari 343.69 3. Rory McIlroy 286.77 4. Tommy Fleetwood 285.56 5. Jon Rahm 278.63 6. Alex Noren 248.12 7. Tyrrell Hatton 220.17 8. Paul Casey 162.56 9. Matthew Fitzpatrick 148.26 10. Ian Poulter 147.94

