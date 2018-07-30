Listen Live Sports

2018 Ryder Cup Points

July 30, 2018 12:24 pm
 
At Le Golf National
Guyancourt, France
Sept. 28-30, 2018
Through July 29
United States
1. Brooks Koepka 8,981.472
2. Dustin Johnson 8,925.287
3. Patrick Reed 7,740.630
4. Justin Thomas 6,727.053
5. Bubba Watson 5,509.387
6. Jordan Spieth 5,148.306
7. Rickie Fowler 4,620.241
8. Webb Simpson 4,277.808
9. Bryson DeChambeau 4,236.858
10. Phil Mickelson 4,120.703
11. Xander Schauffele 3,803.703
12. Matt Kuchar 3,715.446
13. Kevin Kisner 3,332.251
14. Tony Finau 3,301.224
15. Brian Harman 3,241.907
Europe
European Points
1. Francesco Molinari 5,663,301.97
2. Justin Rose 4,372,092.40
3. Tyrrell Hatton 3,882,010.28
4. Tommy Fleetwood 3,440,030.99
5. Alex Noren 3,343,942.85
6. Rory McIlroy 3,139,064.80
7. Jon Rahm 2,849,362.17
8. Thorbjorn Olesen 2,809,967.40
9. Russell Knox 2,520,465.12
10. Eddie Pepperell 2,450,772.29
World Points
1. Justin Rose 357.50
2. Francesco Molinari 343.69
3. Rory McIlroy 286.77
4. Tommy Fleetwood 285.56
5. Jon Rahm 278.63
6. Alex Noren 248.12
7. Tyrrell Hatton 220.17
8. Paul Casey 162.56
9. Matthew Fitzpatrick 148.26
10. Ian Poulter 147.94

