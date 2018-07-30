2018 Ryder Cup Points

|At Le Golf National
|Guyancourt, France
|Sept. 28-30, 2018
|Through July 29
|United States
|1. Brooks Koepka
|8,981.472
|2. Dustin Johnson
|8,925.287
|3. Patrick Reed
|7,740.630
|4. Justin Thomas
|6,727.053
|5. Bubba Watson
|5,509.387
|6. Jordan Spieth
|5,148.306
|7. Rickie Fowler
|4,620.241
|8. Webb Simpson
|4,277.808
|9. Bryson DeChambeau
|4,236.858
|10. Phil Mickelson
|4,120.703
|11. Xander Schauffele
|3,803.703
|12. Matt Kuchar
|3,715.446
|13. Kevin Kisner
|3,332.251
|14. Tony Finau
|3,301.224
|15. Brian Harman
|3,241.907
|Europe
|European Points
|1. Francesco Molinari
|5,663,301.97
|2. Justin Rose
|4,372,092.40
|3. Tyrrell Hatton
|3,882,010.28
|4. Tommy Fleetwood
|3,440,030.99
|5. Alex Noren
|3,343,942.85
|6. Rory McIlroy
|3,139,064.80
|7. Jon Rahm
|2,849,362.17
|8. Thorbjorn Olesen
|2,809,967.40
|9. Russell Knox
|2,520,465.12
|10. Eddie Pepperell
|2,450,772.29
|World Points
|1. Justin Rose
|357.50
|2. Francesco Molinari
|343.69
|3. Rory McIlroy
|286.77
|4. Tommy Fleetwood
|285.56
|5. Jon Rahm
|278.63
|6. Alex Noren
|248.12
|7. Tyrrell Hatton
|220.17
|8. Paul Casey
|162.56
|9. Matthew Fitzpatrick
|148.26
|10. Ian Poulter
|147.94
