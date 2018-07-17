2018 WNBA All-Star List

|All-Star Game: Saturday, July 28
|At Target Center
|Minneapolis
(c-captains; number of All-Star selections in parentheses)
NOTE: Rosters for Team Delle Donne and Team Parker will be revealed on Thursday, July 19.
Sue Bird, Seattle (11)
Diana Taurasi, Phoenix (9)
Seimone Augustus, Minnesota (8)
Skylar Diggins-Smith, Dallas (4)
Chelsea Gray, Los Angeles (2)
Jewell Loyd, Seattle (1)
Kayla McBride, Las Vegas (2)
Allie Quigley, Chicago (2)
Kristi Toliver, Washington (2)
DeWanna Bonner, Phoenix (2)
Liz Cambage, Dallas (2)
Tina Charles, New York (6)
c-Elena Delle Donne, Washington (5)
Brittney Griner, Phoenix (5)
Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota (5)
Angel McCoughtry, Atlanta (5)
Maya Moore, Minnesota (6)
Chiney Ogwumike, Connecticut (2)
Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles (5)
c-Candace Parker, Los Angeles (5)
Breanna Stewart, Seattle (2)
A’ja Wilson, Los Vegas (1)
