2018 WNBA All-Star List

July 17, 2018 8:02 pm
 
All-Star Game: Saturday, July 28
At Target Center
Minneapolis

(c-captains; number of All-Star selections in parentheses)

NOTE: Rosters for Team Delle Donne and Team Parker will be revealed on Thursday, July 19.

Guards

Sue Bird, Seattle (11)

Diana Taurasi, Phoenix (9)

Seimone Augustus, Minnesota (8)

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Dallas (4)

Chelsea Gray, Los Angeles (2)

Jewell Loyd, Seattle (1)

Kayla McBride, Las Vegas (2)

Allie Quigley, Chicago (2)

Kristi Toliver, Washington (2)

Frontcourt

DeWanna Bonner, Phoenix (2)

Liz Cambage, Dallas (2)

Tina Charles, New York (6)

c-Elena Delle Donne, Washington (5)

Brittney Griner, Phoenix (5)

Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota (5)

Angel McCoughtry, Atlanta (5)

Maya Moore, Minnesota (6)

Chiney Ogwumike, Connecticut (2)

Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles (5)

c-Candace Parker, Los Angeles (5)

Breanna Stewart, Seattle (2)

A’ja Wilson, Los Vegas (1)

