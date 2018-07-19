Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

2018 WNBA All-Star Rosters

July 19, 2018 8:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All-Star Game: Saturday, July 28
At Target Center
Minneapolis

(c-captains; number of All-Star selections in parentheses)

Team Delle Donne

Seimone Augustus, Minnesota (8)

Sue Bird, Seattle (11)

DeWanna Bonner, Phoenix (2)

c-Elena Delle Donne, Washington (5)

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota (5)

Brittney Griner, Phoenix (5)

Kayla McBride, Las Vegas (2)

Breanna Stewart, Seattle (2)

Diana Taurasi, Phoenix (9)

Kristi Toliver, Washington (2)

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

A’ja Wilson, Los Vegas (1)

Head Coach: Dan Hughes, Seattle

___

Team Parker

Liz Cambage, Dallas (2)

Tina Charles, New York (6)

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Dallas (4)

Chelsea Gray, Los Angeles (2)

Jewell Loyd, Seattle (1)

Angel McCoughtry, Atlanta (5)

Maya Moore, Minnesota (6)

Chiney Ogwumike, Connecticut (2)

Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles (5)

c-Candace Parker, Los Angeles (5)

Allie Quigley, Chicago (2)

Head COach: Sandy Brondello, Phoenix

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington