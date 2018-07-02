Listen Live Sports

2nd day of bull run festival kicks off in Spain

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — The second running of the bulls at this year’s San Fermin festival in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona kicked off under heavy rain, with both bulls and runners slipping throughout the race.

Two people were injured and taken to the Navarra hospital after being trampled during the race, according to hospital doctor Tomas Belzunegui.

He added that two of the four people injured in the bull run a day before had undergone surgery and were doing well.

The animals in Sunday’s race were reluctant to exit their pen and begin the 850-meter (930 yard) race that leads to Pamplona’s bullring. They completed the course in two minutes and 45 seconds.

The nine-day fiesta was immortalized by American novelist Ernest Hemingway and draws huge crowds every year.

