49ers sign first-round draft pick Mike McGlinchey

July 23, 2018 5:49 pm
 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers said Monday that they have signed first-round draft pick Mike McGlinchey to a four-year deal.

The 49ers drafted McGlinchey, the consensus top tackle available in the draft, with the ninth overall pick in April.

The 6-foot-8, 315-pound McGlinchey played both tackle positions at Notre Dame before settling in at left tackle as a junior. He was projected to be one of the top left tackles in 2017 but he returned to Notre Dame and improved his stock.

He will most likely play on the right side in the NFL since San Francisco already has six-time Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Staley, who is the longest-tenured player on the 49ers.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

