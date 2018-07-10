Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

A time limit in baseball? Michigan league takes unusual step

July 10, 2018 4:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

A small baseball league in Michigan is taking an unusual step to control the time it takes to play a game.

The United Shore Professional Baseball League says starting Thursday, its public games will not begin an inning after the 2-hour, 25-minute mark. Director of baseball operations Justin Orenduff says the idea is to give fans some certainty on when a game will be over if the pace of play is lagging.

The USPBL is a four-team league that bills itself as a “developmental finishing school” for players trying to reach the majors. Not all of its games are open to the public. The league was launched in 2016 and plays in Utica, just north of Detroit.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington