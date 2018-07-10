A time limit in baseball? Michigan league takes unusual step

A small baseball league in Michigan is taking an unusual step to control the time it takes to play a game.

The United Shore Professional Baseball League says starting Thursday, its public games will not begin an inning after the 2-hour, 25-minute mark. Director of baseball operations Justin Orenduff says the idea is to give fans some certainty on when a game will be over if the pace of play is lagging.

The USPBL is a four-team league that bills itself as a “developmental finishing school” for players trying to reach the majors. Not all of its games are open to the public. The league was launched in 2016 and plays in Utica, just north of Detroit.

