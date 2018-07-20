Aces-Mercury, Box

LAS VEGAS (85)

McBride 10-23 6-6 27, Plum 3-10 0-0 8, Swords 2-3 0-0 4, Wilson 6-11 6-6 18, Young 3-8 4-4 10, Bone 0-1 2-4 2, Coffey 3-9 0-0 6, Hamby 2-6 4-4 8, Jefferson 1-6 0-0 2, Nared 0-0 0-0 0, Park 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-78 22-24 85.

PHOENIX (82)

Bonner 6-13 0-0 13, Griner 4-14 11-12 19, January 1-6 0-0 3, Little 0-1 0-0 0, Taurasi 11-24 7-7 33, Gulich 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 2-5 0-0 6, Robinson 1-5 0-0 2, Talbot 0-2 0-0 0, Turner 1-3 4-5 6. Totals 26-74 22-24 82.

Las Vegas 25 21 18 21—85 Phoenix 26 11 22 23—82

3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 3-10 (Plum 2-4, McBride 1-5, Hamby 0-1), Phoenix 8-29 (Taurasi 4-14, Mitchell 2-4, Bonner 1-4, January 1-4, Talbot 0-1, Turner 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 39 (Wilson 12), Phoenix 41 (Robinson 11). Assists_Las Vegas 8 (McBride 3), Phoenix 16 (Taurasi 6). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 23, Phoenix 22. A_8,587 (18,055).

