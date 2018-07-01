Aces-Sparks, Box

LAS VEGAS (71)

Bone 2-3 0-0 4, McBride 5-8 2-2 13, Plum 4-7 2-2 12, Wilson 4-8 2-5 10, Young 7-13 2-2 16, Coffey 1-1 0-0 2, Hamby 3-6 1-2 7, Jefferson 0-2 0-0 0, Nared 0-3 1-2 1, Park 2-5 2-2 6. Totals 28-56 12-17 71.

LOS ANGELES (87)

Beard 1-3 2-2 4, Carson 3-8 0-0 8, Gray 5-9 0-0 13, Ogwumike 6-9 0-0 12, Parker 4-7 2-2 12, Lavender 8-11 1-2 17, Samuelson 1-1 0-0 2, Sims 4-7 1-2 10, Vadeeva 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 2-4 3-3 7. Totals 35-60 9-11 87.

Las Vegas 20 17 19 15—71 Los Angeles 30 29 12 16—87

3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 3-6 (Plum 2-3, McBride 1-2, Nared 0-1), Los Angeles 8-18 (Gray 3-5, Parker 2-4, Carson 2-6, Sims 1-2, Williams 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 26 (Park 6), Los Angeles 24 (Ogwumike 7). Assists_Las Vegas 24 (Young 8), Los Angeles 24 (Sims, Gray, Beard 6). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 15, Los Angeles 17. Technicals_Ogwumike. A_12,003 (18,997).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.