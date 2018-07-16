Listen Live Sports

Adam Henrique signs 5-year extension with Anaheim Ducks

July 16, 2018 1:57 pm
 
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Center Adam Henrique has signed a five-year extension worth $29.1 million with the Anaheim Ducks.

The deal announced Monday runs through the 2023-24 season.

Henrique had a combined 24 goals and 26 assists in 81 games with Anaheim and New Jersey last season. He was acquired from the Devils for defenseman Sami Vatanen and a conditional draft pick in November.

The 28-year-old center led Anaheim with eight game-winning goals (third in the NHL), tied for second in goals and tied for third in power play goals with four in 57 games.

Henrique posted the second-longest point streak to start a career in Anaheim at five games.

He had a career-high 30 goals in 2015-16 with the Devils, who selected him 82nd overall in the third round of the 2008 NHL draft.

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

