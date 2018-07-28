Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Air Force DB is first openly gay service academy player

July 28, 2018 5:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — An Air Force defensive back is the first openly gay football player to play for a military academy.

The Gazette reports that sophomore Bradley Kim announced his sexual orientation on Friday to teammates, on social media and in an article in OutSports.

Kim said on social media that he is now comfortable and confident enough in himself to say that he is gay. He says he hopes that he can be an example to people who fear they won’t be accepted.

Stephen Peters II, founder of the advocacy group The American Military Partner Association, says, “To our knowledge, it’s safe to say Kim is the first Division 1 military academy football player to come out.”

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Several of Kim’s teammates sent him messages of support through social media.

Air Force Academy officials say the academy strives to foster a culture where everyone gives and receives dignity and respect.

___

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington