Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

A’ja Wilson scores 24, Aces beat Fever 88-74

July 22, 2018 8:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 16 of her 24 points in the second half and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Indiana Fever 88-74 on Sunday.

Kayla McBride added 16 points, including both of her 3-point attempts. Carolyn Swords had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Kelsey Plum also scored 12 for the Aces (12-13), who have won six of their last seven.

Las Vegas began the fourth quarter on a 15-5 run to build its largest lead of the game at 82-62. The Aces took the lead for good at 38-37, shortly before the end of the first half, and pulled away in the third quarter to lead 67-57 at the end of the period.

Natalie Achonwa had 21 points and Candice Dupree scored 13 for the Fever (3-22).

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The Aces outrebounded the Fever 47-29.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington