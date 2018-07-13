Listen Live Sports

Alcorn’s Simmons, Grambling’s Christmas top All-SWAC picks

July 13, 2018 5:10 pm
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alcorn State running back P.J. Simmons and Grambling State linebacker De’Arius Christmas are the favorites to win Southwestern Athletic Conference player of the year honors.

The two highlighted the SWAC’s preseason all-conference teams which were released at media day on Friday.

Simmons led 10 Grambling State first-team picks. He averaged 8.6 yards per carry last season in rushing for 687 yards and seven touchdowns. He split time with All-SWAC pick De’Lance Turner in the backfield.

Christmas had 88 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss last season. He also forced two fumbles.

Alcorn State had four players picked to earn first-team honors.

