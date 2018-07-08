Alessandrini scores twice, Galaxy rout Crew 4-0

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Romain Alessandrini scored two goals as a substitute to help the Los Angeles Galaxy beat the Columbus Crew 4-0 on Saturday night.

Ola Kamara opened the scoring in the 42nd minute, making a run through the middle of the area to finish Ashley Cole’s low cross.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic drew a penalty when Lalas Abubakar took him down in the area. Ibrahimovic converted from the spot in the 56th for his 11th goal in 14 appearances this season.

Alessandrini entered as a substitute for Kamara in the 60th minute and made it 3-0 for the Galaxy (7-7-4) in the 67th. He stole it from Abubakar at the top of the penalty area and dribbled up the left side for a close-range finish.

Advertisement

Alessandrini added a 20-yarder in the 93rd minute to cap the scoring.

The Crew (8-6-6) have lost three of their last four.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.