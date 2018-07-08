Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Alessandrini scores twice, Galaxy rout Crew 4-0

July 8, 2018 12:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Romain Alessandrini scored two goals as a substitute to help the Los Angeles Galaxy beat the Columbus Crew 4-0 on Saturday night.

Ola Kamara opened the scoring in the 42nd minute, making a run through the middle of the area to finish Ashley Cole’s low cross.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic drew a penalty when Lalas Abubakar took him down in the area. Ibrahimovic converted from the spot in the 56th for his 11th goal in 14 appearances this season.

Alessandrini entered as a substitute for Kamara in the 60th minute and made it 3-0 for the Galaxy (7-7-4) in the 67th. He stole it from Abubakar at the top of the penalty area and dribbled up the left side for a close-range finish.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Alessandrini added a 20-yarder in the 93rd minute to cap the scoring.

The Crew (8-6-6) have lost three of their last four.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington