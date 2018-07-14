Listen Live Sports

All hail: Courtly Choice wins Meadowlands Pace

July 14, 2018 10:57 pm
 
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Courtly Choice rallied to win the $701,830 Meadowlands Pace by 1 1/4 lengths on Saturday night at the Meadowlands Racetrack.

It was the first victory for Hall of Famer David Miller in his 20th drive in the track’s signature race.

“That was sweet,” Miller said. “Really sweet.”

Miller guided the 3-year-old colt to a perfect trip, following 55-1 shot Dorsoduro Hanover into the stretch before pulling clear for his sixth win in seven starts this season.

It was also the first Pace victory for trainer Blake MacIntosh.

The time was 1:47 1/5 for the mile.

The 6-5 favorite, Courtly Choice paid $4.40, $3.20 and $2.80. Dorsoduro Hanover returned $28.20 and $8.80.

Stay Hungry paid $3.20 to show.

