All-Star Fan Voting

At Nationals Park, Washington Game, Tuesday, July 17 AMERICAN LEAGUE CATCHER

1. Wilson Ramos, Rays, 1,556,195

2. Gary Sanchez, Yankees, 1,116,568

3. Brian McCann, Astros, 961,325

4. Salvador Perez, Royals, 614,492

5. Yan Gomes, Indians, 522,139

FIRST BASE

1. Jose Abreu, White Sox, 1,312,221

2. Yuli Gurriel, Astros, 1,088,068

3. Mitch Moreland, Red Sox, 907,955

4. Albert Pujols, Angels, 688,594

5. Miguel Cabrera, Tigers, 499,603

SECOND BASE

1. Jose Altuve, Astros, 3,405,815

2. Gleyber Torres, Yankees, 997,724

3. Dee Gordon, Mariners, 528,270

4. Jason Kipnis, Indians, 372,885

5. Jed Lowrie, Athletics, 255,092

THIRD BASE

1. Jose Ramirez, Indians, 1,811,902

2. Alex Bregman, Astros, 1,050,370

3. Miguel Andujar, Yankees, 963,641

4. Adrian Beltre, Rangers, 590,283

5. Kyle Seager, Mariners, 447,940

SHORTSTOP

1. Manny Machado, Orioles, 1,272,233

2. Carlos Correa, Astros, 1,135,152

3. Francisco Lindor, Indians, 898,977

4. Didi Gregorius, Yankees, 824,710

5. Jean Segura, Mariners, 675,140

DESIGNATED HITTER

1. J.D. Martinez, Red Sox, 2,236,945

2. Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees, 977,274

3. Evan Gattis, Astros, 953,460

4. Nelson Cruz, Mariners, 601,794

5. Edwin Encarnacion, Indians, 559,915

OUTFIELD

1. Mookie Betts, Red Sox, 3,119,106

2. Mike Trout, Angels, 2,666,972

3. Aaron Judge, Yankees, 2,021,348

4. George Springer, Astros, 1,141,661

5. Michael Brantley, Indians, 1,093,376

6. Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox, 1,071,135

7. Marwin Gonzalez, Astros, 768,281

8. Josh Reddick, Astros, 706,145

9. Eddie Rosario, Twins, 666,108

10. Mitch Haniger, Mariners, 652,563

11. Brett Gardner, Yankees, 636,087

12. Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox, 506,993

13. Aaron Hicks, Yankees, 483,574

14. Nicholas Castellanos, Tigers, 469,578

15. Tyler Naquin, Indians, 344,639

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE CATCHER

1. Buster Posey, Giants, 1,384,631

2. Willson Contreras, Cubs, 1,240,132

3. Kurt Suzuki, Braves, 1,174,470

4. Yadier Molina, Cardinals, 913,149

5. J.T. Realmuto, Marlins, 818,925

FIRST BASE

1. Freddie Freeman, Braves, 2,905,301

2. Anthony Rizzo, Cubs, 1,178,915

3. Brandon Belt, Giants, 802,027

4. Cody Bellinger, Dodgers, 661,485

5. Joey Votto, Reds, 479,803

SECOND BASE

1. Ozzie Albies, Braves, 1,857,185

2. Scooter Gennett, Reds, 1,689,393

3. Javier Baez, Cubs, 1,586,888

4. Joe Panik, Giants, 493,573

5. Logan Forsythe, Dodgers, 379,325

THIRD BASE

1. Nolan Arenado, Rockies, 2,326,711

2. Kris Bryant, Cubs, 1,370,631

3. Johan Camargo, Braves, 868,860

4. Eugenio Suarez, Reds, 601,219

5. Justin Turner, Dodgers, 496,912

SHORTSTOP

1. Brandon Crawford, Giants, 2,303,516

2. Dansby Swanson, Braves, 1,162,263

3. Addison Russell, Cubs, 1,026,014

4. Trevor Story, Rockies, 820,484

5. Chris Taylor, Dodgers, 498,570

OUTFIELD

1. Nick Markakis, Braves, 2,457,648

2. Matt Kemp, Dodgers, 2,046,534

3. Bryce Harper, Nationals, 1,777,221

4. Charlie Blackmon, Rockies, 1,310,107

5. Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves, 1,204,321

6. Ender Inciarte, Braves, 1,101,511

7. Jason Heyward, Cubs, 1,018,320

8. Kyle Schwarber, Cubs, 939,907

9. Ben Zobrist, Cubs, 900,316

10. Christian Yelich, Brewers, 708,250

11. Odubel Herrera, Phillies, 664,335

12. Lorenzo Cain, Brewers, 613,205

13. Andrew McCutchen, Giants, 595,907

14. Corey Dickerson, Pirates, 540,093

15. Yasiel Puig, Dodgers, 509,936

