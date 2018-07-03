All-Star Fan Voting

|At Nationals Park, Washington
|Game, Tuesday, July 17
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|CATCHER
1. Wilson Ramos, Rays, 1,556,195
2. Gary Sanchez, Yankees, 1,116,568
3. Brian McCann, Astros, 961,325
4. Salvador Perez, Royals, 614,492
5. Yan Gomes, Indians, 522,139
1. Jose Abreu, White Sox, 1,312,221
2. Yuli Gurriel, Astros, 1,088,068
3. Mitch Moreland, Red Sox, 907,955
4. Albert Pujols, Angels, 688,594
5. Miguel Cabrera, Tigers, 499,603
1. Jose Altuve, Astros, 3,405,815
2. Gleyber Torres, Yankees, 997,724
3. Dee Gordon, Mariners, 528,270
4. Jason Kipnis, Indians, 372,885
5. Jed Lowrie, Athletics, 255,092
1. Jose Ramirez, Indians, 1,811,902
2. Alex Bregman, Astros, 1,050,370
3. Miguel Andujar, Yankees, 963,641
4. Adrian Beltre, Rangers, 590,283
5. Kyle Seager, Mariners, 447,940
1. Manny Machado, Orioles, 1,272,233
2. Carlos Correa, Astros, 1,135,152
3. Francisco Lindor, Indians, 898,977
4. Didi Gregorius, Yankees, 824,710
5. Jean Segura, Mariners, 675,140
1. J.D. Martinez, Red Sox, 2,236,945
2. Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees, 977,274
3. Evan Gattis, Astros, 953,460
4. Nelson Cruz, Mariners, 601,794
5. Edwin Encarnacion, Indians, 559,915
1. Mookie Betts, Red Sox, 3,119,106
2. Mike Trout, Angels, 2,666,972
3. Aaron Judge, Yankees, 2,021,348
4. George Springer, Astros, 1,141,661
5. Michael Brantley, Indians, 1,093,376
6. Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox, 1,071,135
7. Marwin Gonzalez, Astros, 768,281
8. Josh Reddick, Astros, 706,145
9. Eddie Rosario, Twins, 666,108
10. Mitch Haniger, Mariners, 652,563
11. Brett Gardner, Yankees, 636,087
12. Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox, 506,993
13. Aaron Hicks, Yankees, 483,574
14. Nicholas Castellanos, Tigers, 469,578
15. Tyler Naquin, Indians, 344,639
1. Buster Posey, Giants, 1,384,631
2. Willson Contreras, Cubs, 1,240,132
3. Kurt Suzuki, Braves, 1,174,470
4. Yadier Molina, Cardinals, 913,149
5. J.T. Realmuto, Marlins, 818,925
1. Freddie Freeman, Braves, 2,905,301
2. Anthony Rizzo, Cubs, 1,178,915
3. Brandon Belt, Giants, 802,027
4. Cody Bellinger, Dodgers, 661,485
5. Joey Votto, Reds, 479,803
1. Ozzie Albies, Braves, 1,857,185
2. Scooter Gennett, Reds, 1,689,393
3. Javier Baez, Cubs, 1,586,888
4. Joe Panik, Giants, 493,573
5. Logan Forsythe, Dodgers, 379,325
1. Nolan Arenado, Rockies, 2,326,711
2. Kris Bryant, Cubs, 1,370,631
3. Johan Camargo, Braves, 868,860
4. Eugenio Suarez, Reds, 601,219
5. Justin Turner, Dodgers, 496,912
1. Brandon Crawford, Giants, 2,303,516
2. Dansby Swanson, Braves, 1,162,263
3. Addison Russell, Cubs, 1,026,014
4. Trevor Story, Rockies, 820,484
5. Chris Taylor, Dodgers, 498,570
1. Nick Markakis, Braves, 2,457,648
2. Matt Kemp, Dodgers, 2,046,534
3. Bryce Harper, Nationals, 1,777,221
4. Charlie Blackmon, Rockies, 1,310,107
5. Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves, 1,204,321
6. Ender Inciarte, Braves, 1,101,511
7. Jason Heyward, Cubs, 1,018,320
8. Kyle Schwarber, Cubs, 939,907
9. Ben Zobrist, Cubs, 900,316
10. Christian Yelich, Brewers, 708,250
11. Odubel Herrera, Phillies, 664,335
12. Lorenzo Cain, Brewers, 613,205
13. Andrew McCutchen, Giants, 595,907
14. Corey Dickerson, Pirates, 540,093
15. Yasiel Puig, Dodgers, 509,936
